It pains me to say I'm in my mid-20's (ugh), but regardless of my age, a trip to Disney World will never fail to be freakin' awesome. I mean, really — there's a reason it's called "the happiest place on earth," for crying out loud. Anyway, now that I'm vacationing sans my parental units, the feeling constantly spending money on absolutely everything whenever I travel is honestly hellacious. However, Disney's free dining plan for 2019 actually pays for all of your food ahead of time, covering you whenever and wherever hunger strikes. So, you won't have to feel like you're constantly swiping that little plastic card of yours. Cheers to that.

Attention, all of my fellow Disney lovers (and foodies) at heart: between now and Feb. 10, Disney is offering guests the opportunity of a lifetime: to book a Free Dining Package to enjoy during their Disney World stay. And luckily, getting one is totally easy. According to Disney's blog post, you'll simply have to book book a five-night and six-day stay at select Disney Resort Hotels for most nights between July 5 and Sept. 30, as well as a ticket that includes a Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus Option. Then, voila! You’ll get your completely free dining plan, which offers prepaid meals and snacks (yes, Dole Whip and churros are, in fact, included!) at any and all Walt Disney World resort hotels and theme parks, as well as select locations at Disney Springs. TBH, it sounds pretty darn dope, especially after a full day of meeting princesses and — of course — tearing up on all the rides.

If you're anything like I am, though, you might be trying to save a little extra cash during your stay. So, if you're looking to stay at the (slightly cheaper) Value and Moderate Resorts, according to the blog post, you'll still be able to get a plan... you'll just be receiving something slightly different than the typical free dining plan. Your stay will include a Disney Quick Service Plan instead, which will include two quick-service meals (an entrée plus an alcoholic beverage, if you're 21 and over) as well as two select snacks per night, including frozen ice cream, coffee, bagged snacks, and 20-ounce bottles of soda. It excludes, however, boxes of snacks larger than a single serving (so sorry, boxes of doughnuts not included... but you could still get in on some iridescent treats!). The plan is honored at over 100 dining locations, so it sounds pretty stellar nonetheless.

On the other hand, you might be staying with a slightly bigger group (summer vacay?!), so you might be looking into booking a Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort. If that is — in fact — the case, you'll be able to get in on the Disney Dining Plan, which include one quick-service meal along with one table-service meal, including one entrée and either an alcoholic beverage (if you're over 21) or a non-alcoholic beverage, or a full buffet, along with two select snacks each night. You have a lot of options, so choose wisely. You can also get in on a character breakfast, if you want to redeem your table service meal. These meals are available at over 200 select Walt Disney World dining locations, so get ready for the food-laden trip of your dreams.

Don't get me wrong — a trip to Disney never fails to be the trip of a lifetime. But in my personal opinion, spending as you go can be a bit of a bummer. So, as you would probably imagine, their free dining plan is definitely my speed. Free food is all I want when I wish upon a star, so props to Disney for making all my foodie dreams come true.