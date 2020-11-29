If you watch Black Panther on Sunday, Nov. 29 in honor of Chadwick Boseman's birthday, the Marvel logo introduction will look a little different. That's because it's been redesigned on Disney+ to pay tribute to the film's late star. Disney's Black Panther birthday tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who would have been 44 years old, is heartwarming birthday gift. The actor died on Aug. 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

The new logo includes the typical Marvel movie opening, which features comic book pages turning, but the sequence does not include a full array of Marvel's heroes like it usually does. Instead, the opening displays Black Panther photos, concept art, and behind-the-scenes footage. The clip also includes footage of Boseman's character in the movies Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Various T'Challa quotes are interspersed throughout, most notably his words to the UN Assembly at the end of Civil War: "In times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers." The camera then pulls out to show the Marvel Studios logo, as well as T'Challa giving his iconic "Wakanda Forever" salute.

Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger took to Twitter to tell fans about the streaming service's birthday tribute to Boseman on Saturday, Nov. 28, writing, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

Marvel Entertainment's official Twitter account shared a full video of the new opening with the caption, "Long live the King."

Marvel previously announced that Black Panther 2 would hit theaters on May 6, 2022, and sources later assured OK! Magazine that the beloved hero would not be recast following Boseman's passing. There's also a strong possibility that T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) could become the new Black Panther — in a recent run of the Black Panther comics, which the movie franchise is based on, Shuri took up her brother's mantle after he went missing and was presumed dead.

No matter what ends up happening, the iconic actor's birthday is an important time to honor Boseman's commitment to making Black Panther a truly groundbreaking piece of entertainment in the Marvel universe and beyond.

Fans can also expect to see the actor on the silver screen one last time. Boseman is already receiving Oscar buzz for his final role as Levee in the musical drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. You can watch the new movie on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 18.