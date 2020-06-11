Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, recently announced a plan for opening its gates following nearly three months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, June 10, the company shared Disneyland's proposed summer reopening dates, and they are just over a month away. The theme park, which closed on Saturday, March 14, could begin to reopen as soon as Friday, July 17.

According to the June 10 post on the Disney Parks Blog, the Disneyland proposed reopening would happen in three phases. The first phase would see the the Downtown Disney District reopen on Thursday, July 9, in accordance with the state's reopening guidelines. A week later, on Friday, July 17, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would reopen. The Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and its Paradise Pier Hotel wouldn't reopen until until the following week, on Thursday, July 23. Pending acceptance from the state and local government, visitors will see some necessary changes to park operations.

Visitors, including Annual Passholders, would need to reserve a spot via the new theme park reservation system to gain entrance to Disneyland or California Adventure. Because of a reduced capacity, these park reservations will be subject to availability, and Disneyland will not sell new tickets, annual passes, or new hotel bookings, in order to give priority to guests who had to cancel their trips due to the resort's coronavirus closure. New ticket sales will resume sometime after Annual Passholders and people with existing tickets have had a chance to visit the parks.

According to the announcement, Disneyland parks will also temporarily pause experiences that draw large crowds, including parades and nighttime shows, as well as character meet-and-greets, to ensure the health and safety of guests and Cast Members. Disneyland Resort will also increase sanitization efforts and promote physical distancing throughout the parks.

The resort hasn't offered other specifics on health and safety policies as of publication on June 11, but you can look to other parks as a guide. Disney World in Orlando, Florida, previously announced it would reopen as early as Saturday, July 11, with several precautionary measures in place. If they take a similar route in California, Disneyland's precautions could include requirements like face masks for all guests ages 3 and up in highly populated areas of the theme parks, and a temperature check before you are admitted to the park. The company says it will share updated precautionary measures on the Disneyland Resort website in the near future.

If a phased reopening proposal is approved, you'll want to keep the COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in mind. As of May 6, the CDC recommends avoiding gathering in large groups or going out in public if you are feeling sick. If you are well and do go out, the CDC still recommends social distancing and regularly washing your hands after coming into contact with surfaces that may be contaminated.

Disneyland's proposed opening dates are still dependent on approval from Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, but if approved, Disney fans may be making their trip to Disneyland as early as July 17.

