There's nothing I love more than the holiday season, but TBH, I'm always looking forward to summer vacation... and it looks like Disney World is, too. The Orlando-based theme park and resort destination recently announced a major sale for any and all summertime resort bookings, so if you're hoping to spend a little bit of time in the happiest place on earth during the warmest months of the year, make sure to check out Disney World's Sun & Fun Room Offer for 2019. It provides up to 30 percent off resort hotel stays — and for real — I am SO pumped.

Disney World announced its Sun & Fun Room Offer on Wednesday, Jan. 2, according to WDW News Today. An according to the Disney World website, this offer will allow you to save up to 30 percent on certain Disney Deluxe Villas this summer. It'll apply to Villas throughout the Animal Kingdom, on the Boardwalk, in the Old Key West Resort, in the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, at the Beach Club, in the Boulder Ridge Villas, at Bay Lake Tower, in the Copper Creek Villas, and for the Studios at the Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Clearly, there are a lot of options.

That means you could stay in a five-person Polynesian Villa for $100 off, costing you only $465 per night, in a Copper Creek Villa for almost $100 off, costing you $399 per night, and in a Boulder Ridge Villa for $100 off, costing only $521 per night. If you're planning to go with a large group, this is definitely what you'll be looking for so nobody gets left behind, or forgotten.

If you'd rather stay in a hotel room, though, you'll also be able to get up to 30 percent off on rooms in select Disney Deluxe Resorts, including those in the Animal Kingdom Lodge, at the BoardWalk Inn, at the Grand Floridian Resort, at the Yacht Club Resort, Beach Club Resort, Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Village Resort, and at the Wilderness Lodge. Yep, that means you could get about $200 off per night in the Grand Floridian for about $200 off, costing $459 per night, at the Animal Kingdom Lodge for almost $150 off, at $389 per night, or at the Beach Club Resort for $100 off, as a cost of $801 per night. Thank you, Mickey, this discount is everything I needed.

Disney World's website reiterates that the sale will apply to most nights between May 28 and Sept. 30, so make sure to check your dates before you plan on booking. Also, you'll want to book before March 24, because that's when the deal ends, and reservations must be made in advance. So, you'll want to start planning your trip ASAP. Additionally, the number of rooms allocated for the offer is limited, so you might not be able to stay where you usually do. The length of stay requirements may also apply, and additional per-adult chargers may apply as well, based on where you're staying. It can't be combined with other discounts, so if you have some sort of gift card, you won't be able to use it.

Summertime might be busy for you, though, and if that's the case, don't worry about it. Per Disney World's Sun & Fun website, the happiest place on earth is also offering 25 percent on rooms for most nights between April 28 through May 27, between now and May 27. Spring break, here I come.

Maybe you're dying to visit Toy Story Land, or, you might simply plan on kicking back with a few Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvees this summer. Regardless of what you plan on doing, though, you can get a cheap room at Walt Disney World Resorts this year, and that's all I ever really wish for when I wish upon a star. Happiest place on earth, here I come.