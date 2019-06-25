The new Spider-Man movie Spider-Man: Far From Home is not just your ordinary sequel. As the first film after the franchise-shaking Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home will also have to answer all the big lingering questions from the massive, time-traveling blockbuster, as well as usher in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most pressing questions is which Spider-Man characters survived Thanos' snap, and how the time jump affected Peter Parker's friends. Did MJ survive Thanos' snap? Zendaya just revealed what happened to her character during Infinity War and Endgame, and it helps to get a better understanding of how Spider-Man: Far From Home will move forward following Endgame.

Marvel fans all know which superheroes vanished as a result of Thanos' population-halving snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame revealed a few side characters who also vanished (Hawkeye's family and Ant-Man's daughter, among others), but due to the five-year time jump between the disappearance and the Hulk reversing it with his snap, fans are not really sure how Spider-Man: Far From Home will make sense of everything. After all, Peter Parker's classmates who survived the snap should have all graduated high school by now, right? But the trailers show all of the Homecoming characters back together for a class trip.

In a new interview with Fandango, Zendaya revealed that her character MJ disappeared as a result of the snap just like Peter, and she also seemed to imply that Peter's bestie Ned and other standout characters had fallen victim to the snap as well:

[The Snap] kind of puts our characters in a special place, because now we come back and the world's kind of changed, and we all have to kind of depend on each other a little bit more, because we're like the oddballs now. We kind of have to confide in each other with that experience, and that's cool.

Having all the main character in the new movie disappear in the snap seems to be the best way to avoid any tricky questions about timeline stuff, although there is still a lot of interest in seeing how the time jump to 2023 will affect the world of Spider-Man: Far From Home. And while Zendaya's response mentions that the characters will be dealing with a changed world, there is also the possibility that Tony Stark was somehow able to reset the universe to before the time jump with his final snap — really anything is possible with those Infinity Stones.

One thing that we do know was an unexpected result of Tony Stark's snap is that it opened up portals to the multiverse, as revealed in a recent Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. The multiverse is what brings Mysterio and the Elementals into the MCU in Far From Home, and fans also think that it will have a profound effect on the franchise's future, with the possibility to also introduce the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four in future movies.

We will just have to see how Spider-Man: Far From Home manages to connect Marvel's bombastic past to its mysterious future when it swings into theaters on Tuesday, July 2.