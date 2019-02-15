Since the Grammys aired last week, there have been numerous rumors about the state of Lady Gaga and agent Christian Carino's relationship. It is rumored that they have ended their engagement after announcing it to the public four months ago. Elite Daily has reached out to Carino, who represents Gaga, for comment. However, details that fans and press alike have noticed over the past week have everyone wondering: Did Lady Gaga and Christian Carino break up? A breakup hasn't been confirmed, but there are some pretty notable signs.

The rumors began after Gaga's fiancé Carino did not attend the Grammys. The A Star is Born actress also did not wear her $400,000 engagement ring to the awards show, however some sources told E! News that she didn't wear the ring to the Grammys for performance reasons.

Gaga and Carino announced their engagement four months ago, after being together since at least 2017 where they were spotted being affectionate towards each other at a Kings of Leon concert. Carino is a talent agent that works with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin, according to People. Gaga made her engagement to Carino public in October at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration by thanking her fiancé during her speech.

Additionally, Gaga has unfollowed Carino on Instagram. Two anonymous insiders told Complex that the breakup rumors are false, insisting the couple is still together. Another source also shared, "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year."

Gaga certainly has had a busy season this year with her role in Golden Globes-, Oscar-, and Grammy-nominated feature film A Star Is Born. At the Grammys, she also made an impactful statement about how important it has been to be in a film that centers mental health issues and how important it is to be helpful to others having hard times. Amid thanking God, her family, and Bradley Cooper (her co-star and director), Gaga had an important message about the film's representation of mental illness.

"If I don’t get another chance to say this I just want to say that I am so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They’re so important," she shared. "And a lot of artists deal with that and we gotta take care of each other and so if you see somebody that's hurting, don’t look away. And if you’re hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up into your head with you."

Fans were concerned that she didn't thank her soon-to-be husband in the same acceptance speech, though that doesn't guarantee anything about the state of her and Carino's relationship. The 32 year-old performer is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019. Time will tell what the situation is between Gaga and Carino.