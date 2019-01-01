It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a pretty monumental 2018. Not only did they become parents, but Scott released an incredibly successful album and Jenner nearly reached billionaire status. To celebrate all their successes throughout 2018, the happy couple decided to close the year out with a dinner date. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s New Year’s Eve date looked very romantic!

In photos published by Just Jared, Jenner and Scott can be seen donning all white while stepping out in West Hollywood, California. The Dec. 31 date was a great opportunity for Jenner to show off a new hair color: pastel blue! The reality star and makeup mogul debuted the new hair color on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 30. You can check out the photos of Jenner and Scott on New Year’s Eve here. It’s definitely a very different look for Jenner, who typically sports dark hair, but it proved to be the perfect choice to ring in the new year.

There’s been no word yet on where exactly the couple dined on New Year’s Eve, but I have no doubt that it was a lovely place that oozed romance. I mean, Jenner and Scott seem totally in love, so why not enjoy a romantic dinner before the clock strikes 12 a.m., right?

While Scott hasn’t posted anything 2019-related to his Instagram, Jenner is taking care of the couple’s social media activity, it seems. In her Instagram Stories, Jenner showed off her white outfit and blue hair for her date with Scott. She also thanked fans for making her company Kylie Cosmetics such a success in 2018.

“Thank you for another unforgettable / groundbreaking / amazing year for Kylie Cosmetics! It’s what keeps me going! Can’t wait for you to see what I have in store for you in 2019!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what Jenner posted to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve:

She also posted a video showing off her New Year’s Eve look. Here’s a look at that:

Jenner also shared a photo of herself and bestie Jordyn Woods to her Insta. They looked ready for a night out on the town. Jenner is dressed in all black, which is a change from the white she was wearing in other photos and videos. Check out the photo of Jenner and Woods down below:

In addition to posting all these photos and Stories in celebration of the new year, Jenner also shared a glimpse at her daughter Stormi, who’s going to be a year old in just a month! Here’s how little Stormi was looking on New Year’s Eve:

And, as previously mentioned, Jenner revealed her new pastel blue hair just a day prior in an Instagram post. You can check that out down below:

All in all, it seems like Jenner, Scott, and the rest of their crew celebrated the start of 2019 with a bang! And, really, that’s the best way to ring in the new year. I’m sure 2019 will bring them just as much love and happiness as they seemed to have enjoyed in 2018.