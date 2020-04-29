If you opened Twitter at all on April 28, you've probably heard Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant. TMZ and Entertainment Tonight separately confirmed the reported news via sources. While it's yet to be confirmed by the model herself (Hadid's team did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for confirmation on the pregnancy rumors), fans are over the moon for her and Zayn Malik. They're revisiting all their cutest photos together on the 'Gram in their excitement, and a few photos have fans convinced Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik already had a gender reveal party.

According to Hadid's super-sleuth fans, her 25th birthday party may have doubled as a gender reveal party. If you take a look back at photos from the party that took place at Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania, one shows her standing with two balloons that make the number "25."

In light of the pregnancy rumors, fans couldn't help noticing the silver balloons featured pink and blue strings — a detail they're not chocking up to coincidence. Hadid's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the gender reveal party speculation.

Here are the pics in question:

Now, Twitter is filled with incredulous fans who can't believe they missed the supposed signs.

"Bro WE’RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings- . It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings," one fan tweeted.

"THE STRINGS ON GIGI'S BIRTHDAY BALLOONS WE'RE PINK AND BLUE WHAT IF THEY DID A GENDER REVEAL I'M GONNA CRY," another tweeted.

"HOW DID NO ONE NOTICE THE BLUE AND PINK STRINGS ON THE BALLOONS? IT COULD’VE BEEN A GENDER REVEAL AS WELL. MAYBE THEY KNOW THE GENDER BC YOU CAN TELL AROUND 16-20 WEEKS. GIGI IS ~20 WEEKS. NOW THIS HUG JUST FEELS SO MUCH CUTER. I AM SO SOFT!!!!!" one tweet read.

Another eagle-eyed fan may have spotted an additional "sign." In a photo Bella Hadid posted from the party, a gift bag is visible on a table, but Bella covered the front with an emoji. After some deep ~investigative~ research, the fan figured out the bag may say "hello little one."

Whether the reports of Hadid's rumored pregnancy are true or not, fans will definitely be watching Hadid and Malik's social media posts like hawks for any potential ~clues~.