There's no denying Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat released one of the fiercest collaborations of 2020. The singers teamed up to release "Baby, I'm Jealous" on Oct. 9, and later slayed the stage together at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22. That being said, fans weren't quite sure that Rexha was actually singing throughout the performance. It's hard to tell if Bebe Rexha lip-synced at the 2020 AMAs, but these tweets insist she did.

When Rexha and Doja Cat released the music video for their collab, fans were thrilled to see a number of familiar famous faces featured in the clip. For fans who've been keeping up with TikTok, it was easy to recognize the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani Gregg in the clip. The song was written all about the jealousy that comes with a social media-centric relationship, but it also touched upon topics like body image, self-worth, and more. Pretty serious stuff, yes, which made fans all the more disappointed when they realized Rexha appeared to be mouthing the words during the AMAs. As soon as she hit the stage, fans flooded Twitter with accusations.

"Um is Bebe lip syncing????" one fan questioned.

"It’s really brave of Bebe Rexha to perform on an awards show where she wasn’t nominated then straight up lip sync," another person tweeted.

"Bebe couldn’t even pretend she wasnt lip syncing???" yet another fan questioned.

Dozens of fans seemed to be in agreement. "Would it be too mean to say that I’m kind of convinced that bebe is lip syncing rn," one person tweeted.

Regardless of whether or not Rexha's mic was on, she delivered a show-stopping performance. She took the stage in a gorgeous all-white ensemble which featured knee-high boots and a crown. She was then joined by Doja Cat who kept the glamour coming with a glittering gold bra and fur boots.

You can see a snippet of their performance below.

Lip-syncing or not, Rexha and Doja Cat are one fierce duo, and their performance definitely wasn't lacking energy. The only thing I'm jealous of was the small amount of people who got to witness them perform in person.