You could score $5,000 to make your pad exactly how you want it, and all you need to do is fill out an entry form and scan Pinterest. The ongoing pandemic has made everything trickier, including an apartment refresh. If you're trying to save for your next mini makeover, you could get there sooner with this sweepstakes. If you're ready to try your luck, Devils Backbone Brewing Company's $5,000 home makeover giveaway is here to help you bring make your dream Pinterest boards a reality.

ICYMI, Devils Backbone's lineup of ready to drink (RTD) canned cocktails launched in August. To finish out 2020, the brewing company is here to make it easier to enjoy your canned sips with a chance to win a custom bar fridge and $5,000 toward your dream apartment. If you're 21 or older, you can enter the "Ready To Launch" sweepstakes through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 31. Unfortunately, the giveaway isn't nationwide, because you need to be resident of Washington D.C., Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, or Virginia, to be eligible to enter.

Here's how to enter Devils Backbone Brewing Company's "Ready To Launch" sweepstakes:

1. Start by creating an envy-worthy Pinterest vision board for your dream place.

2. Next, go to Devils Backbone on Pinterest.

3. Re-pin your favorite Pinterest pin from Devils Backbone, like its RTD decor or apparel, and use the hashtags #DBrtds and #sweepstakes.

4. Last, fill out an entry form on the official sweepstakes page and tell the brewery a bit about yourself and make sure you link your Pinterest board in the form.

Shutterstock

The prize includes a $5,000 award in prepaid card(s), a Devils Backbone mini-fridge, and a $70 prepaid Devils Backbone card redeemable for a 24-pack of Devils Backbone Orange Smash RTD cocktails to stock the fridge with. One lucky winner will be selected via random drawing and notified by email or phone on Jan. 7, 2021.

While you're waiting to see if you've won, you can always try the canned cocktails for yourself, which include Orange Smash, Vodka Soda, Vodka Mule, and Gin and Tonic varieties.

If you're grabbing some Devils Backbone canned cocktails for the wait, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a face mask, distancing yourself from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.