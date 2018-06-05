In some utterly tragic news for the fashion world and beyond, designer Kate Space has been found dead in her Manhattan apartment this morning. According to CBS2, she died of an apparent suicide. The designer will be remembered as one of fashion's most game-changing and vivacious creatives whose line of handbags and ready-to-wear embodied an unparalleled playfulness and joyfulness.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade earned a degree in journalism from Arizona State University before going on to work for Mademoiselle magazine New York City. She rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a senior fashion and accessories editor before departing from the publication in 1991 to launch her own line of handbags.

1993 saw the beginning of what would become Spade's veritable fashion empire. The designer launched her line of handbags and opened a boutique in SoHo shortly after. Known for their practicality, sleek design, and quirky pops of color, the bags became a hit, counting Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus among its stockists.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.