Don't let Amazon Prime Day steal all of the thunder this week because there are a slew of other discount events going on that you won't want to miss. Case in point: Dermstore's Deal Day sale, which is offering up to 25% off a slew of ace beauty products from some of your all-time favorite brands. The best part? Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't even have to be a member to get in on the savings, so head to the retailer's site now and fill your basket up ASAP!

Time really is of the essence with this sale, seeing as it only lasts for one day, July 16. At midnight the discounts will be available to shop no more, so stop whatever you're doing and get to it. Whether you're in the market for skincare products, hair tools, or high tech beauty gadgets, Dermstore's got you covered, seeing as they've marked down 350-plus items. All you have to do to get in on the sale is enter the code DEALDAY when you check out with your eligible items and then you can watch as the savings roll in.

Sold? I thought so. Some standout picks from the sale are below but I definitely recommend shopping it in full.

Take Your Vitamins

Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% $127 $107.95 | Dermstore Buy Now

This serum is formulated with L-ascorbic acid, the only form of vitamin C suitable for topical application, and will not only provide protection from UV damage but will also brighten and hydrate. Sounds like the perfect summer beauty sidekick, no?

In A Rush

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk - All Hair Types $20 $16 | Dermstore Buy Now

This dry shampoo is made with oat milk, so you know it's trendy AF. It'll absorb excess oil and leave your roots soft, light and smelling delicious.

So Fresh & So Clean

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 $21 | Dermstore Buy Now

This cleansing oil will make sure that any excess oil, makeup, dirt, or other impurities will be scrubbed away in a super gentle and hydrating manner. It won't leave behind a greasy residue and is made with a water-soluble formula.

Use Protection

CoTZ FACE Prime & Protect Tinted SPF 40 $23.99 $17.99 | Dermstore Buy Now

We all know how important it is to use SPF on the daily. This tinted primer boasts an SPF of 40 and dries clear and boasts a matte finish.

Skin Food

Avène Skin Recovery Cream $35 $28 | Dermstore Buy Now

Skin can get so dry in the summer months, especially if you're spending lots of time outside in the sun. This cream will infuse your skin with intense hydration and soothe dry, red, and damaged complexions. If you have rosacea or eczema, this cream definitely needs to be in your beauty cabinet.

Just Peachy

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $45 $33.75 | Dermstore Buy Now

I always scoffed at the idea of using this product, but once I read reviews and realized how much people love it, I gave it a shot. It was so worth it. Infused with Amazonian fruit-derived antioxidants, coconut oil and cupuaçu butter, this hydrating cream is basically smooth, happy skin in a tub.

Patch Me In

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch $9 $6 | Dermstore Buy Now

Pimple patches are the best thing that's ever happened to my complexion and the worst thing that's ever happened to my breakouts. Stick one of these on to a new pimple, go to bed, and check in on it in the morning — I guarantee you'll be pleasantly surprised.