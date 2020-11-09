The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant should start prepping for his bachelor party. Derek Peth and Saffron Vadher are engaged! The couple announced the major news on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 8. In a video posted on his account, he happily exclaims, "Ohhh!" as he zooms in on his new fiancée's sparkler.

He also posted a short and sweet message of celebration on Twitter, writing, "she said yes!!!" Vadher 23, is a model who has served looks on the cover of British Vogue and appeared in an ad campaign for H&M.

While Peth and Vadher haven't publicly revealed when or how they met, they became TikTok official in March when they shared videos of them quarantining together in Iowa.

Peth has clearly had romance on his mind lately — just hours before he shared their engagement news, he tweeted, "What is the best love song?" and, "Making a mix CD for @saffronvadher."

Paradise bartender Wells Adams and his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, celebrated the newly-engaged couple on Instagram. “This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek! Welcome to the family @saffron!!” Adams wrote on his Instagram Story. “These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!! Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron," the Modern Family alum wrote.

Instagram/@pethderek

On Monday, Nov. 9, Vadher shared a close-up of her new rock on Instagram. It appears to be a radiant-cut solitaire stone on a simple gold band.

Instagram/@saffron

Bachelor Nation first met Peth, 33, in 2016, when he appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. He joined Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, where he got engaged to Taylor Nolan. They split in 2018, and the following year, he went back to Paradise, where he dated Demi Burnett and appeared interested in Tayshia Adams, the current Bachelorette.

Back in September 2019, Peth told Us Weekly he probably wouldn't attempt to find love on reality TV again. “I’m not making an official statement, but right now, I don’t see me doing another show,” he said. “Then again, I think I said that last time. I’m not sure.” But does that rule out a televised wedding? Only time will tell.