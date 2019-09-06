I love Instagram as much as anyone, but sometimes, it can really mess with your head, you know? In the summer, people share pictures of themselves on vacation, at the beach, or chilling by the pool and their bodies always look so dang flawless. You think, "how can I get a body like that?" There's no way to know for sure if the picture was edited, but still, you can't help but feel jealous of others' seemingly unattainable bodies. So many celebs post highly-edited photos, too, but Demi Lovato isn't one of those celebs — at least not anymore. Lovato just posted an unedited bikini photo on Instagram — cellulite and all — along with an empowering message encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies the way they are. You have to see Demi Lovato's unedited bikini photo because it will make you feel so inspired.

OK, so September is here, so it seems that people are trying to get those last-minute summer pics in on Instagram because it's all I've been seeing on social media these days, TBH. I always get so jealous seeing people on vacation living their best lives (like the videos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jumping off a yacht). People can manipulate photos to make their bodies look different than they actually are through editing, playing with camera angles, and changing their own physical poses. So imagine how happy I was to see a photo that had none of that.

On Sept. 5, Lovato shared a photo of herself in a leopard-print bikini and it was totally unedited. Lovato had her back facing the camera, so her right thigh was in full view.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited," she wrote. "And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!"

Lovato confessed that for so long, she felt ashamed of her body and that's why in the past, she posted bikini photos online that were edited.

She said, "I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got."

So many celebs praised Lovato for being so honest on social media, including Bebe Rexha, who also just posted a raw photo of herself on IG celebrating self-love. Bebe Rexha wrote, "Yes yes yes."

Model Ashley Graham also commented, "Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!"

Even Demi Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun, showed her love.

Braun commented, "YOU did this. YOU. YOU are amazing...YOU are smart...you are beautiful... you are wonderful... you are brave...and you are kind. And I’m proud of YOU. Hell Im proud to know YOU! Bravo for loving YOU first and in turn inspiring millions."

After seeing how so many people supported her decision to post an unedited bikini photo on social media, Lovato shared a message on her Instagram Story thanking others for their kind words.

She said, "Literally shaking still..that was so hard for me to post. But wow..so blown away by the love and support..let's be the change we want to see!!!"

Demi Lovato

You go, Demi! Seriously. What is there not to love about Demi Lovato?