Demi Lovato just released a passionate ballad about her sobriety. The singer had been sober for six years after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse, and now Demi Lovato's "Sober" lyrics reveal she relapsed. The singer released the lyric video on Thursday, June 21. The song is an apology to her family, friends, fans, and herself for the relapse, but it's not when Lovato relapsed nor does it specify whether this relapse was a relapse of drugs and/or alcohol. The song hints at no timeline, so it's hard to tell what the nature of her relapse was based solely on the song. Elite Daily reached out to Lovato's team for clarification, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The song is packed with emotion and honesty from the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer. It's important to note, the song very well may be about relapses in a general sense, and not an announcement to her fans that she herself has relapsed. It's possible Lovato wanted to make a song about this specific experience as a way to help others who have had similar struggles to her own. But Lovato did tweet a clip of the lyric video for the song captioned, "My truth..."

Just that tweet alone makes me think this song is specifically about Lovato's experience, but it's still not clear if the song is based on a past or present circumstance.

The lyric video starts off with an emotional montage of Lovato's life.

In her YouTube documentary released last year, Simply Complicated, Lovato talked at length about her struggle to reach and maintain her sobriety. It was a powerful documentary that shed a light on the singer's struggles throughout her career.

In the "Sober" lyric video, the lyrics start playing on the screen after the montage. Demi Lovato's "Sober" lyrics start off with her singing,

I got no excuses / For all of these goodbyes / Call me when it's over / 'Cause I'm dying inside / Wake me up when the shakes are gone / And the cold sweats disappear / Call me when it's over / And myself has reappeared

The pre-chorus goes:

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why / I do it every, every, every time / It's only when I'm lonely / Sometimes I just wanna cave / And I don't wanna fight / I try and I try and I try and I try and I try / Just hold me, I'm lonely

And then comes the chorus/relapse reveal:

Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore

The second verse gets even more emotional.

I'm sorry to my future love / For the man that left my bed / For making love the way I saved for you inside my head / And I'm sorry for the fans I lost / Who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model / But I'm only human

Then Lovato repeats the pre-chorus and chorus:

I don't know, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why / I do it every, every, every time / It's only when I'm lonely / Sometimes I just wanna cave / And I don't wanna fight / I try and I try and I try and I try and I try / Just hold me, I'm lonely

Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore

The ending of the song is what finally caused my tears that had been building up to pour out.

I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention / I'm sorry to myself

Ugh, Demi. I just want to give you a hug!

Fans had a powerful reaction to the song and its message.

Fans are showing a loud outpouring of love for the singer, telling her they adore and support her no matter what.