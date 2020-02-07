The Lovato-aissance is officially upon us. After staging a full comeback tour at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, Demi Lovato is now bringing fans a talk show. Demi Lovato's series Pillow Talk is coming to Quibi soon, and it sounds like a dream show.

On Thursday, the upcoming streaming service Quibi announced the singer-actress will be launching a series called Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato. According to Quibi, the ten-episode series "will feature candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests (both experts and celebrities), exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media, gender identity and wellness." It sounds like Lovato is committed to having real conversations with all her guests and that kind of honesty will likely make for a powerful show.

"I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato said in a statement. "We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

Lovato is used to being vulnerable with her fans. She recently debuted her newest song "Anyone" during the Grammy Awards. She wrote the song days before she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 and the lyrics reflect her emotional journey. She delivered a powerful performance during the Grammys, and audiences will likely see more of that openness on her Quibi show.

Quibi is short for "quick bites" and it's set to launch in April of this year. The new streamer will deliver short episodes of television that are about ten minutes in length. The shows are meant to be watched on your phone, which means fans will be able to take Lovato and her Pillow Talk with them wherever they go.

Lovato is in good company on Quibi. Other stars with upcoming Quibi shows include Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron, Andy Cohen, and even legendary director Steven Spielberg. And while Quibi episodes will be short, the various series can still tell long-form stories spread out over multiple episodes. Lovato's show is currently ordered for ten episodes, but with so many fascinating topics to cover, there's the potential for many more.