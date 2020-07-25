Friday, July 24, marked two years since Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an accidental overdose. Now, she's looking back and reflecting on the progress she's made since July 2018. In Demi Lovato's Instagram note about her recovery, she speaks out about how grateful she is for being saved.

When Lovato was rushed to the hospital in 2018, she spent two weeks there before heading to a mental health facility for a three-month treatment program where she worked on recovering and healing. Lovato opened up even more about how her relapse and recovery impacted her life, and how she's grown to know how important self-love is. On Friday, July 24, Lovato posted a note on Instagram describing how she's changed, and why she's grateful. She captioned her post, "Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left)," noting that her fiancé Max Ehrich took the video of her in the post as they were on the way to the spot where he proposed to her.

"Today is my miracle day," wrote Lovato. "I am so blessed to have one. It represents how the doctors at Cedars-Sinai saved my life." The 27-year-old singer continued, "[It represents] how my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

"I never thought this feeling was possible," she wrote. "And it's not just because I fell in love (although that doesn't hurt), but because over the past two years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."

Expressing her new outlook, Lovato continued, "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," Lovato said. She continued, "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first." Demi also credits her resilience to God for "peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times." She also took the time to thank everyone who showed her love. "Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for always supporting me and respecting this journey," she wrote. She tagged the location of the post "Cloud Nine," to further demonstrate how far she's come.

ICYMI, Ehrich proposed to Lovato on Wednesday, July 22, in Malibu, California. Both announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts on Thursday, July 23. The pair, who have been dating for four months, both expressed their gratitude and love in similar IG posts.

Lovato's Instagram post read, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy-like accent. To me it made perfect sense," she said. "Today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," wrote the singer. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she continued. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," Lovato said.

She concluded her post, writing, "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Lovato's poignant post shows how much she's grown, and after her super-romantic proposal, it looks like the future is just going to keep getting brighter for the star.