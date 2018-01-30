What do you do when you have a crush, you're falling hard, and you want them to notice you? You've been dreaming about them since the first time you laid eyes on them. And good God, you're racking your brain trying to think of the best, most strategic way to catch their attention while still maintaining an air of mystery that makes them want to get to know you (other than by being your bomb-ass self, of course). So HOW do you play your cards right? Well, let me tell you: You use Demi Lovato's Instagram activity as of late as your new go-to guide.

While it's totally unconfirmed that she has a crush on anyone, and while the order of this Instagram activity could be a total coincidence, damn it's such a good strategy anyway! Twitter user @imnocrybaby spotted Lovato following Henry Cavill, the actor who played the role of Superman in movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, on Instagram. But from the looks of her Instagram activity, it seems she didn't stop at just that. Instead, it looks like, after she followed him, Lovato set the most well-executed thirst trap I've ever seen by posting a steamin' hot picture of herself in white lingerie. Then, she casually liked a couple of Cavill's pictures. Again, this could all be a total coincidence, and she might not even like Cavill, but come on, TALK ABOUT A MASTERFUL STRATEGY.

Regardless, people are very impressed by what may or may not be her mad game. @imnocrybaby posted the screenshots of her recent activity with the caption, "OMG DEMI KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT SHE IS DOING I LOVEEE THIS B*TCH SO MUCH."

It's called strategy, people. Take notes.

I mean, all of her pictures are always hot.

And obviously, this picture is no different.

The picture hasn't gotten a like from Cavill yet, but you know it's bound to capture his attention. And, like, there's still time.

Oh, and in case any of you missed Cavill in the movies, he's really not so bad looking himself, either.

He also has a super hot British accent, uses his fame to bring awareness to cause he cares about, and is the owner of an adorable dog. So, yeah, I'd say he's a solid choice of crush for Demi if she were to have a crush on him.

Just because he hasn't fallen into her thirst trap yet, doesn't mean he hasn't given her profile any lovin' at all.

In fact, before she even posted that picture, Cavill already commented on a picture of her dressed in her Brazilian Jiu Jitsu uniform. He wrote, "This is awesome! Nice one Miss Lovato!" There was also a thumbs up emoji involved. SWOON.

Now, I'd just like to note how cute it is that he commented on this picture in particular. While she has plenty of beautiful pictures for him to have chosen to comment one, he picked one that is still obviously beautiful (because, duh, she is so gorgeous) but also displays her interests. He cares about her PERSONALITY. (OK, OK, it's just a comment on a picture, but A GIRL CAN DREAM, PEOPLE.)

In fact, the whole Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is apparently an interest they have in common and very well could be what bonded the unlikely matches to each other in the first place. I mean, do you remember which two pictures she liked in the first place? Let's take a trip down memory lane.

First, she liked this one of him, his friend, and a dog captioned,

Had a double day today! Jiu-Jitsu with the remarkable Stan Beck and Leg Day shortly afterwards with the masterful Dave Rienzi!Thank you Stan and thank you Dave. I also just wanted to out do Brad Slater. Did you do legs today Brad?

And she also liked this one of him and his trainer, with the caption,

Another morning spent training with Mr Roger Gracie, a good friend and a great professor. Gotta watch out for those sneak attacks though!

Clearly, the guy loves Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. And apparently, Lovato is into it as well.

NOW, of course, we all need to manage our expectations here. They probably both just love Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and may or may not have bonded over that fact. All I'm saying is, if this were to be a mutual crush, it'd be one of the hottest mutual crushes around.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!