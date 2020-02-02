I don't know what kind of vision board Demi Lovato is using, but I'm going to have to get one for myself. Nearly a decade ago, the artist took to Twitter to set a future goal for herself, and Demi's Lovato 2010 tweet about singing at the Super Bowl proves that the law of attraction is totally legit. On Feb. 7, 2010, Lovato tweeted, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." and, um, guess what, guys? She just made that dream come true, and I couldn't be prouder of my queen.

But unsurprisingly, achieving one goal just inspired Lovato to set a new one. (After all, what's wrong with being confident?) Ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl, Lovato riffed off her decade-old tweet, saying, "One day, I'm gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." I know that I, for one, would like to see that, so hopefully it won't take another decade for a Lovato halftime show to happen.

Oh, and did I mention that Lovato totally knocked it out of the stadium? If you missed Lovato's performance of the National Anthem, then you're going to want to check it out.

Seeing Lovato make her 2010 tweet dream come true has fans feeling ALL the feels. As well as applauding her performance, plenty of Lovato fans have also taken to Twitter to congratulate her for achieving her dream.

And of course, I'm not the only one who's ready for a Lovato halftime show. Some people are already predicting that next year will be her year.

But that could very well happen. According to TMZ, Lovato's about to kick off an entire musical comeback, leading up to the release of her seventh studio album. It all began with Lovato's emotional performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which was followed by her performance of the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. Lovato has also been in the recording studio for months, and what better way to celebrate a new album than with a halftime performance next year?

Whether a Lovato Super Bowl halftime show happens in one year or 10 years, I have a feeling that, if she wants it, she's going to make it happen.