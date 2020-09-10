Demi Lovato has never shied away from speaking out about mental health, and she carries that message into her music. On Sept. 10, which marks World Suicide Prevention Day, Lovato linked up with Marshmello to drop a song and video titled "OK Not To Be OK." The song is very much an upbeat bop, but its meaning runs deep. Demi Lovato and Marshmello's "OK Not To Be OK" lyrics share an important message about mental health.

The duo dropped a fun-loving video in tandem with the song where they both woke up in their former teenage bedrooms. When promoting the video, Lovato shared a message for her fans about Suicide Prevention Day. "Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones," she urged her followers.

Marshmello also spoke out about the songs's emotional subject matter in an interview with Apple Music. "I think it's just such an important subject. I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it," he said. "In reality, they're scared because maybe the person won't relate or the person won't understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it's very important to talk about it."

You can catch Lovato's new song and video with Marshmello below.

As serious as the subject matter is, "OK Not To Be OK" is super catchy, and Lovatics will surely be singing this one non-stop. Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.

Verse 1

Feeling like a drop in the ocean

But don't nobody notice

Maybe it’s all just in your head

Feeling like you're trapped in your own skin

And now your body's frozen

Broken down, you’ve got nothing left

Pre-Chorus

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

Chorus

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It’s okay not to be okay

Verse 2

Feeling like you’re lost in illusion

And lately you're secluded

Thinking you’ll never get your chancе

Feeling like you've got no solution

It's only 'cause you’rе human

No control, it's out of your hands

Pre-Chorus

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

Chorus

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It's okay not to be okay

Bridge

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray (Aah)

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

Chorus

It's okay not to be okay (Ooh)

It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no)

When you're down and you feel ashamed

(When you feel ashamed)

It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no, no)

It's okay not to be okay