If there was any confusion among Bachelor fans, Demi Burnett's quotes about Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup is proof the 25-year-old has a lot to say about her ex's current relationship drama. Having competed in the season that brought the former couple together, Burnett has an interesting perspective on the whole situation. She shared that perspective in a recent interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, and not only served up some tea, but also reminded fans that she's not afraid to speak her mind.

To recap, Underwood and Randolph started dating after the Bachelor left Season 23 fiancée-less to chase Randolph (who sent herself home after realizing she wasn't ready for an engagement). The couple seemed like goals for well over a year, but on May 29, 2020, Underwood and Randolph both took to Instagram to announce their split. While things seemed amicable at first, they quickly turned dramatic.

During a July 6 interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!, Randolph said of her breakup: “I’m doing okay, don’t know if I want to talk all about the breakup at all ... It’s kind of a sensitive subject because I feel we’re still kind of going through it and I’m still pretty emotional — and we really haven’t talked about it publicly yet — and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard."

On July 9, Underwood posted an Instagram about the breakup, stating he and Randolph "agreed to handle things as privately as possible" but "obviously a lot changed this week," seemingly in response to Randolph's interview. Randolph then posted on her Instagram story in defense of her statements on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!, saying she gave the interview out of respect for the franchise and "purposely remained private and vague" while discussing the end of their relationship. "It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one," she wrote.

While fans of the franchise are divided over whose side of the breakup they're on, Burnett has made it clear where she stands. "Cassie's been one of my favorite cast members post-show," Burnett said on Chicks in the Office's July 16 episode. "I probably asked her like, 50 times, 'Why'd you guys break up?' And she would not talk about it. She is so respectful of like, that privacy that they had and how they said they're not going to be public about their breakup."

Burnett went on to say Randolph left out any details about her breaking during the interview and that Underwood was being "petty" in his response. "I don't even know what happened. She is really loyal to her word on that, so with the Instagram drama and Colton being mad about that she went on [The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!], I think that's ridiculous because she didn't even say anything about the relationship at all," Burnett said. "I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her."

As for how Randolph handled the situation, Burnett fully supports her Bachelor co-star. "I was really proud of her for what she said on her story [in response to Colton's Instagram post] ... I thought that was really cool because she stood up for herself, and that was the best way she could have handled it."

While there are multiple rumors surrounding the current status of Underwood and Randolph's relationship (including one that they're secretly back together), here's hoping Burnett keeps Bachelor Nation in the loop.