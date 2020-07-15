Take a deep breath and try to remain calm, but fans have a new theory that claims Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are back together. The theory was posted by Bachelor Nation super fan account, @bachelorteadaily. The account posted side-by-side screenshots of Instagram Stories Randolph and Underwood posted to their respective accounts within an hour of each other. Both of their Instagram Stories made it clear they were at the beach, which the account took to mean that maybe they were at the beach together. In the caption they wrote:

🚨Update🚨 does anyone else think Colton & Cassie are together at the beach?? i mean what a coincidence they are there at the same time??

To be fair, pretty much no one in the comments section agreed with the theory. "No," one person wrote. "Growing up in Orange County surrounded by beaches I have been at the same place as my ex especially the beach in the summer!!" Another fan chimed in with a similar take, "NO! It is summer and California is on the coast so tons of beach areas and many look the same. Lots of folks at the beach today."

There were lots of comments like those but I'll spare you the full recap and let you make up your own mind based on the post:

Now, it wouldn't be totally outlandish for them to be hitting the beach together considering the fact that they each made it clear that they were committed to remaining friends in their respective breakup statements. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives," Randolph wrote in her May 29 announcement. "With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

"Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay," Underwood wrote in his posted on the same day. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us."

That being said, things have majorly taken a turn since then. The drama began after Randolph opened up about their split during a July 6 appearance on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever! On July 10, Underwood took to Instagram to throw some major shade Randolph's way by sneaking these sentences clearly jabbing Randolph into his caption:

When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.

Randolph did not take kindly to her ex's shade and took to her Instagram Stories to fire back at him. She did not hold anything back, even going so far as to accuse Underwood of trying to monetize their split:

On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery & about our breakup). You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me...This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.

So, uh, I don't really think they'd be chilling at the beach together after all of that, but who knows!?