This year has definitely been a marathon, not a sprint, and by now, you're probably feeling very out of breath. Although 2020 has been rough, there's a bright light waiting for you by the end of it, because 2021 looks promising in a way that 2020 looked overwhelming. This year, you battled the destructive Saturn-Pluto conjunction that rearranged society as you know it. You also survived the irritable Mars retrograde in Aries and the lovesick Venus retrograde in Gemini. Clearly, 2020 was an emotional roller coaster ride, but you're not getting off of it just yet. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 28, 2020, you'll love the last few loops and drops this ride has in store.

This week has a pleasantly stimulating beginning. The sun in ambitious Capricorn will form a trine with Uranus — planet of eccentricity and innovation — on Dec. 27. This encourages you to embrace your individuality and explore different aspects of your personality that don't often get expressed. It may sound cliché, but find the courage to be yourself.

The full moon in Cancer also takes place this week, on Dec. 29, bringing 2020 to an end on an incredibly powerful note. While this full moon will remind you of what truly matters and tap into your heart's ability to care and be cared for in return, it will likely be an intensely emotional experience. This full moon meshes with the energy of affectionate Venus forming a square with illusive Neptune, driving up your sensitivities and make it feel difficult to focus on reality. Remember to stay grounded as you embark on this journey.

But if you happen to be an earth sign, here's why this week will also be awesome:

Taurus: There Are So Many Exciting Possibilities Surrounding You

It's as if all the boundaries and obstacles standing in the way of your ability to see the truth are slowly being lifted, Taurus. The sun is in your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to break away from your comfort zone and any close-minded perspectives while you tap into your sense of adventure. This is a particularly adventurous week filled with discovery and exploration, as you go places you may never have experienced before. Let these experiences enhance your perspective of your life and guide you forward.

Virgo: You May Be Discovering New Things That Make You Happy

You're always learning new things about yourself, Virgo. You may think you know everything there is to know, and then one day, you discover that you have a new hobby or an interest that makes you smile. This week, your artistic and creative proclivities are sparkling with potential, so try new things, experiment with different forms of joy, and give yourself permission to simply play around. The sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, reconnecting you with your whimsical inner child and setting you free.

Capricorn: You're Embracing Your Most Unique And Eccentric Self

Everyone alters themselves to fit in or mesh with the current moment. It's a defense mechanism and being able to adapt is an important skill. However, this week, the cosmos are giving you permission to forget about adapting while you let everyone else adapt to you. This week, you're delving deeper into what makes you unique and you're understanding aspects of your personality that you may have kept hidden from prying eyes. Enjoy how liberating it feels to be your total and complete self without worrying about what anyone else thinks.