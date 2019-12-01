Things will not bode well for every zodiac sign over the course of the next seven days. In particular, the week of December 2, 2019 will be bad for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. If your sun or ascendant is in any of the aforementioned trio, then you may feel drained and confused.

With the sun in fiery and spontaneous Sagittarius, earth signs are going to feel the heat. Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that prefers to fly by the seat of their pants, while earth signs prefer a bit more stability and reliability. My advice to you: Sit tight for a bit and find a way to enjoy this cocoon phase. You're about to emerge like the butterfly you are, especially with the major shift taking place in the cosmos this week.

As of Dec. 2, Jupiter — planet of adventure, expansion, growth, and indulgence — enters Capricorn. This sets you off on a path toward achieving your long-term goals and making a name for yourself. Jupiter in Capricorn is about acknowledging what it takes to make your dreams come true, and it often requires a heck of a lot of diligence, patience, and hard work. No one will appreciate this shift more than Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, as it lights up the parts of their birth chart that have to do with art, spirituality, and confidence. See? There's always a silver lining, so that should put your mind at ease at least a little bit.

Shutterstock

Taurus: You're Shutting A Few Doors So New Ones Can Open

There's no doubt you've truly been going through it lately. You're in a process of shedding your skin, and especially for someone who tends to avoid change as much as you do, this transformation is not easy. However, there are so many exciting places you're about to see and you can't bring everything with you. Where you're going, you've got to travel light. You've got to be as open as possible to the unknown. Otherwise, you might miss out on a life-changing adventure, and you know you would never want that.

Virgo: You're Nurturing Yourself Emotionally Through Creativity

Are you feeling more in touch with your emotions lately? You don't have to pretend to have all the right answers or be strong for everyone else all the time. You have the right to take some time to yourself and nurture your own private life. Work on healing your relationship with your family, your situation at home, and your state of mind. However, healing doesn't have to be as clinical as you may think it does. You should heal by finding joy in artistic expression and doing something fun with your most trusted loved ones.

Capricorn: You're Healing Old Wounds And Giving Yourself A Hug

You've just launched a period of immense and intense growth. Seriously, you're growing so fast, you might have trouble keeping up. However, the world might not notice these changes yet. It's as if you're evolving spiritually and internally before you're ready to come out and show the world who you're becoming. Take this time to ruminate everything your intuition is telling you. Process your thoughts and feelings through meditative activities such as journaling and daydreaming. You'll discover hidden layers of yourself much sooner than you think.