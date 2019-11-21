Sagittarius season is one of the most adventurous and happy-go-lucky, compared to the rest of the astrological seasons. However, given that this celestial energy awakens different parts of your life, according to your birth chart, I predict Sagittarius season 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Nevertheless, there's still a lot to look forward to this season, so don't be discouraged.

Sagittarius season kicks off on Nov. 22, and shortly after, lucky Jupiter will meet with Venus (on Nov. 24) one last time before it enters serious Capricorn. This will bring luck, expansion, and prosperity, so make sure to mark your calendars.

The following day (Nov. 25), Venus enters Capricorn, which will sort of alleviate the dark presence of Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node. This will be followed by the new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 26, which will be swirling with exciting beginnings, so don't forget to set your intentions. Jupiter joins Venus and the malefic planets in Capricorn on Dec. 2, and there's still so much more to come.

Taurus: You're Experiencing Deep Transformation

With the sun shaking up your mysterious eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources all throughout Sagittarius season, you'll likely be in your feels. This area of your chart is governed by powerful Pluto, which means every time it's activated, you're given no choice but to surrender. Remember, the zodiac wheel is seasonal, which is why life is cyclical, according to the planetary movements.

Nevertheless, this season will be nothing short of transformative, which can also come with a bit of restlessness, so make sure to take it easy. Things will start to cool down once your luscious planetary ruler enters Capricorn and your lucky ninth house of expansion, so stay tuned.

Shutterstock

Virgo: You're Looking Inward And Feeling Things Out

With the sun shaking up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation this season, you'll likely be in the mood to retreat into your little cocoon. Although, with lovely Venus in the mix toward the beginning of the month, you'll probably be in the midst of redecorating your home, and adding a bit more sparkle to your sanctuary.

What's your work-life balance like? The moon in Sagittarius will beam through this area of your chart, which will bring new beginnings to your personal and professional life. This is also an excellent time for spending quality time with your loved ones.

Capricorn: You're Releasing What Doesn't Serve You

The sun will be shaking up your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, karma, and forgiveness. The 12th house has everything to do with your unconscious mind and your life behind closed doors, so this is an excellent time to retreat and work on yourself.

Something else you should do, especially during the new moon in Sagittarius, is release that which no longer serves you. Let go of any resentments holding you down, because it's time to move on.