Time to let go of everything that went wrong last week and embrace the beautiful possibilities contained within this one. As the planets make their way through their orbits, there's always fresh astrological energy to work with. That new energy is going to be exceptional for these zodiac signs who will have the best week starting December 16, 2019: Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

If you're tired of the spontaneous and free-flowing energy of Sagittarius season and ready to actually get some work done, say no more. As of Dec. 21, the sun will enter grounded, driven, and hardworking Capricorn so you can become the boss you've always dreamed of being. When Mars — planet of power and vitality — forms a sextile with both mature Saturn and hungry Pluto this week, you have all the tools in your arsenal to make some major strides. What is it that you want? What goals have you been fantasizing about? This week, you have the power to take action that brings you closer to the finish line. You'll also have the strength to keep going, even if the going gets tough.

Ready for a little excitement to swirl around your love life? Venus is leaving behind serious and committed Capricorn to liven things up in freaky and free-spirited Aquarius on Dec. 20. Now's the time to try something totally different with your approach to love. Romance can mean whatever you want it to mean, so don't let tradition define you.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Accept Yourself As You Are

Your solar return is winding down and reaching its end. However, that doesn't mean you have to kiss your confidence and courage goodbye along with it. You've spend the last few weeks remembering why you're awesome, trying new things, and owning your own identity. Now's the time to take everything you've learned throughout your adventures and allow the lessons to sink into your bones. You already have everything you need, and you're always enough. Always remember that you don't have anything to prove to the world.

Capricorn: You're Feeling A Rush Of Fresh Confidence And Power

It's as if you're being shaken out of a deep and introspective sleep and the cosmos are dragging you out of bed. It's a beautiful world out there and you're ready to leave your mark on it. Let motivation and excitement guide you toward so many new opportunities. You're outgrowing your old self and it's time to donate those old clothes and embrace the fashion statement of the person you're becoming. It's thrilling when you find you can still surprise yourself. Get to know this new layer of your personality, because you are a multitude of things.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Hot And More Desirable Than Ever

If people are stopping in their tracks to get a good look at you and blowing up your phone with flirty texts, it's no wonder. Right now, you're radiating love, romance, and attraction. Everyone wants to be your friend and everyone wants to take you out on a date. Let yourself be filled with self-love and embrace all the attention you're getting. Take part in all the splendor and riches this world is offering you on a bright and shiny platter. Get your fill of art, culture, and entertainment. Venus is bestowing all her gifts upon you.