Dean Unglert's Quotes About Rachael Lindsay & Colton Underwood Are So Mature

There might not be any Bachelor franchise shows on the air right now, but that doesn't mean that there's no Bachelor Nation drama. Two of the franchise's most recent leads, Rachel Lindsay and Colton Underwood, are currently airing their grievances with each other over social media and podcast airwaves. Now, another member of Bachelor Nation is giving his opinions on the fight, and they're honestly really mature. Dean Unglert's quotes about Rachael Lindsay and Colton Underwood include some helpful advice that might help diffuse some of the tension.

In case you've been out of the Bachelor loop lately, here's a quick recap. Rachel recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo and explained that she "never will be" friends with fellow Bachelor alum Raven Gates again. Us Weekly reported on that story in an Instagram post, and Colton gave his two cents in the comments section. Colton wrote, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" He went on to say that Rachel has spoken poorly of him and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Rachel then responded on Whit & Ry and said, "I would love for Colton to actually come on the podcast [Bachelor Happy Hour] because what I’m not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else’s post." Oof. Well, now Dean is speaking up with a suggestion for the two leads might cool off a little.

Dean spoke to E! and explained that he understands both sides of the feud. "I think this is the first time we have seen two series leads pitted against each other in this weird off-camera battle. I don't think anyone can really take anyone's sides."

He went on to say that there is no definitive answer to the problem. Dean said, "Colton is right to want to defend his relationship with Cassie Randolph and Rachel is right to want to have an opinion. No one is really right and no one is really wrong."

Dean also thinks that Rachel and Colton should sit down face to face to have a discussion, and he even offered to help them communicate with each other. He said:

I think Colton and Rachel should definitely sit down and clear the air. If I could mediate a conversation between Colton and Rachel, absolutely that's great. It will be interesting to see what will happen because Rachel is a good negotiator and a lawyer for a long time. Colton is strong in his convictions as well. I would be interested in listening to that conversation personally.

Dean is the host of his own podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating, so he has a platform for the discussion ready to go. But, if Rachel and Colton aren't interested in talking to Dean, they have options. Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has also offered to help them out. He told Life & Style, "If they need a judge, I’m there to judge it!" Hopefully Rachel and Colton find some way to work this out soon before even more Bachelor Nation alums get involved.