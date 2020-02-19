If you’ve been following the rumors that Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes might have secretly gotten married, you need to hear this update. On Feb. 18, a source reportedly told E! News that Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes reportedly had a “commitment ceremony," but are “not legally married” at this point. The ceremony reportedly happened while the couple was traveling abroad together, and according to the source, it "really brought their relationship to a new level." Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Unglert and Miller-Keyes, and both declined to comment.

For the past several days, rumors have been flying on social media that Unglert and Miller-Keyes tied the knot without telling anyone. It all started on Feb. 12, when Miller-Keyes posted an Instagram of herself and Unglert at Yosemite National Park. One fan commented, “He needs to propose,” to which Miller-Keyes responded, “He already did.” Then, on Feb. 15, another fan commented on a Valentine’s Day photo, writing, “Get married!” Miller-Keyes responded, “we already did.” Obviously, this sent many fans down a rabbit hole wondering whether they had missed something major.

To further fuel the marriage speculation, a fan and his girlfriend ran into Unglert and Miller-Keyes at a restaurant on Feb. 16 and snapped a photo with them — and Unglert was noticeably wearing a ring on his wedding finger. What could it all mean?!

Meanwhile, even Unglert and Miller-Keyes’ friends seem confused about their relationship status. In a Feb. 18 interview, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon told ET that Unglert recently ordered a wedding band off Amazon. "I question all the time what the wedding band means and when Caelynn is getting her own,” Iaconetti said. “He used to say he didn’t ever want to get married, and now he’s saying with this relationship, he’s giving marriage a second thought.”

Haibon was equally unsure. "Dean keeps saying they’re married. All of their friends are confused and no one knows the truth. I don’t think they are married, but truly, I have no idea for sure," he said. "We’re as confused as anybody because when we talk to them about it, they’re so coy and we have no idea; they don’t answer the question — are you guys married or not?"

Whatever is happening, Unglert and Miller-Keyes seem to be relishing the chance to keep people on their toes. Is this Bachelor couple just trolling their fans, or did they really commit to forever? I guess everyone will have to wait and see.