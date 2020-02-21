Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes had quite the origin story on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. It went something like this: Boy meets girl, boy and girl start to date, boy leaves the beach, girl moves on with someone else, boy returns to win girl back. Since they left Paradise together, Unglert and Miller-Keyes have been traveling the world and basically living their best lives as a couple. Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' astrological compatibility makes it obvious why they have such strong chemistry. Their shared love for adventure, travel, and freedom makes them a powerful romantic match.

Unglert was born on April 17, which makes him an Aries. Aries is a fire sign, known for being impulsive, brutally honest, and confident. Unglert fits this description pretty closely. On BiP Season 6, even though he clearly liked Miller-Keyes, he left the beach on a whim when he said he couldn’t fully commit to their relationship. A few weeks later, he showed back up, professing his feelings for her and asking her to leave the beach with him (she did). Aries is all about the drama, and they get jealous imagining the person they like with anyone else. For this reason, they’re likely to stage grand gestures to win someone over.

Miller-Keyes is also a fire sign — she’s a Gemini, born on June 15. Geminis are naturally outgoing and loving, and they enjoy being the center of attention. As a partner, Geminis need constant excitement, and they want to be with someone who doesn’t box them in. Miller-Keyes has said that Unglert inspires her to try new things. “I think people were initially surprised to see my adventurous side and my camping and hiking side, but Dean definitely brings that out of me,” she told Us Weekly on Nov. 20, 2019. “He’s the most supportive boyfriend.”

As a couple, Aries and Gemini have a super strong bond. They challenge each other constantly, and their lust for new experiences means they’re unlikely to get bored. Aries and Gemini both fear being tied down, and they’ll give each other enough space to allow their individual personalities to flourish. An Aries is more decisive than a Gemini, so they’ll balance each other out when it comes to making choices, not taking anything too fast or slow. Their physical chemistry is characterized by passion and their boundless shared energy. The main thing an Aries-Gemini couple really needs to work on is a solid long-term agenda. Both signs tend to live in the moment, so they need to be intentional about carving out a practical plan for the future together.

On Sept. 21, 2019, Unglert told Us Weekly his relationship with Miller-Keyes was “monumentally different” than with anyone he had previously dated. “She’s very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she’s able to be herself and that’s how we create synergy and build around each other,” he said. “For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I’m able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I’m doing that.” Have you ever heard a more textbook Aries quote? They just want space to breathe, while being with someone who shares their desire to grow.

From the looks of things, Unglert and Miller-Keyes couldn’t be happier. On Feb. 18, 2020, after rumors started swirling in that they had gotten married in secret, E! News reported that the couple had a “commitment ceremony” while traveling abroad. There reportedly hasn’t been a wedding yet, but who knows what could happen? When these two blazing fire signs get together, there’s no telling how fast their love will explode.