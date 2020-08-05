Millions of social media fans know David Dobrik as a YouTube powerhouse, but his new passion is... dodgeball. That's right, the vicious game loved by some (but feared by many) in middle school is at the center of Dobrik's next big project. Fans probably didn't see it coming, but David Dobrik's new show Dodgeball Thunderdome will bring the viral star to TV screens very soon.

Dobrik will serve as the host for Discovery Channel's new dodgeball competition, the network announced on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The new series promises to reinvent the schoolyard game by adding challenges to test players' quick-thinking and strategy skills along with the basics of dodgeball. Discovery Channel didn't go into specifics about how these dodgeball matches would differentiate from standard gameplay, but the press release announcing the show teased contestants would range from professional athletes to people who have never played dodgeball before in their lives, so it sounds like there will be plenty of twists to shake up the game and cause some unexpected upsets.

The new series will consist of nine episodes, with each of the first eight episodes determining a winner and all the winners returning to battle against one another for a $25,000 prize in the finale. Viewers will also get the chance to win some money from their homes. True to Dobrik's brand of constantly giving away large sums of money to his fans, Dodgeball Thunderdome will include a special code in each episode that viewers can use to enter to win $5,000.

Alongside Dobrik, former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and E! host Erin Lim will co-host the dodgeball competition series. Dobrik shared his excitement for the show in a statement: "I’m super excited to be working with Discovery on Dodgeball Thunderdome. Dodgeball was always everyone’s favorite game in gym class and hosting this show brings back many sweaty memories of dominating in Vernon Hills."

The good news for fans is there's not a long wait at all for this new show to debut. Dodgeball Thunderdome will premiere on Discovery Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. ET.