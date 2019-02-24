The 2019 Oscars are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the red carpet looks are already proving to be red hot. Case in point: Danielle Macdonald's 2019 Oscars dress. The Dumplin' star is wearing a bright red Christian Siriano gown and looks amazing as ever.

Tonight marks the 27-year-old's first time attending the Academy Awards and she is attending in support of her role in the live action film Skin. The film is nominated in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

According to People, the Australian actress' scarlet-colored gown by Christian Siriano is made entirely of sustainable materials. Macdonald, along with BlacKkKlansman's Laura Harrier, are taking part in Suzy Amis Cameron’s “Red Carpet Green Dress Challenge" – a challenge that taps Oscar-nominated celebrities to wear high-end designs made entirely of sustainable materials. In previous years, we've seen actresses like Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, and Naomie Harris participate in the challenge.

As far as the dress itself, the stunning red gown is an off-the-shoulder a-line dress with an incredible panel train.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Macdonald paired the red hot stunner with old Hollywood glam hair and makeup looks. The actress is rocking her shoulder-length bronde locks in voluminous, regal waves with a deep side part done by celebrity hair stylist Dritan Vushaj. And as for her makeup, the star went with sky-high lashes, a charcoal smokey eye, and pinkish-nude lips by celebrity makeup artist Elie Maalouf.

Due to the neckline of the Christian Siriano gown, Macdonald chose to forego wearing a necklace, and instead paired the look with silver diamond drop earrings.

Though you're probably familiar with Macdonald thanks to her heartwarming break-out role in the Netflix original film Dumplin' the star has also made appearances in movies and shows like American Horror Story, Glee, Lady Bird, The Rachels, and Patti Cake$. But after seeing her shine in Dumplin', I definitely can't wait to see what else the actress has in store for her career in years to come. I think it's definitely safe to say that this we can expect a lot more amazing red carpet looks from the Aussie star.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're not familiar with Macdonald's role in Dumplin', then you need to watch the film ASAP. The film made its debut on Netflix in December 2018 and ever since, has made fans' hearts melt. The movie is an adaptation of the young adult novel where Macdonald stars as Willowdean Dixon, a fearless Dolly Parton-obsessed teen. Throughout the film, Macdonald's character plans to protest a Texas beauty pageant while simultaneously repairing and building a relationship with her former-beauty queen mother, who is played by none other than Jennifer Aniston. The film is also filled with Willowdean Dixon's journey of love – loving herself and a boy, who is played by Luke Benward.

With such an exciting past year under her belt, what better way for Danielle Macdonald to continue that momentum than by attending her first-ever Oscars while donning a gorgeous gown. Best of luck to Macdonald and the rest of the Skin cast, and I know I definitely can't wait to see her slay red carpets for years to come.