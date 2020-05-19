The Harry Potter family is growing! Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, recently welcomed his first child with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome. Obvi, this is exciting news for Potterheads everywhere, but Harry himself was over the moon for his co-star. Daniel Radcliffe's reaction to Rupert Grint having a baby was friendship goals.

It was during his virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live on May 18 that Radcliffe spoke out on his co-star's life news.

"I texted him the other day. I'm so happy for him," he told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "It's very, very cool. It's also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are."

Cohen chimed in to say he agreed it's "weird" that the cast is all grown up, and Radcliffe admitted his age is a sore subject among Harry Potter fans. "I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened."

Also featured in the interview was Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, who has filmed an interactive episode of the Netflix show with Radcliffe. You can watch their joint interview with Cohen below.

Radcliffe being shook by his friend's baby news is truly all of us, but, in time, he does want to be a father himself. In March 2019, he spoke to The Jakarta Post about the possibility.

“I would like to start directing in my 30s and try to get at least one film made before I turn 40. And at some point, not immediately, but in a few years from now, I’ll probably be thinking about starting a family. So to get to my 40s and be a dad and have directed one film, I think I’d be very happy," he said.

Until then, he can cheer on his co-star from afar. The news broke that Grint had welcomed a baby girl on May 7. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told People in a statement. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

As Grint embarks on his journey of fatherhood, his Harry Potter family is there to support him all the way.