The Harry Potter movies were a magical part of growing up for an entire generation, and while pretty much every millennial still rewatches the wizarding saga to this day, it's not as much fun for the film series' star himself to take a trip back to Hogwarts. And honestly, it's pretty understandable why Daniel Radcliffe doesn't love rewatching those movies. Daniel Radcliffe's quote about watching Harry Potter as an adult revealed the relatable reason he gets embarrassed seeing himself as Harry.

Radcliffe opened up about his complicated relationship with Harry Potter these days during a chat with fellow 2000s fantasy film breakout Elijah Wood for Empire Magazine's April 2021 issue. Now that it's been 20 years since the first Harry Potter film hit theaters, Radcliffe admitted it's a bit uncomfortable for him to watch his acting choices as a pre-teen and teenager.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe said with a laugh. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling."

Our teenage years are awkward enough without being filmed for the whole world to see, so Radcliffe's explanation makes a lot sense. Plus, he's grown so much as an actor since the Harry Potter movies ended in 2011, which probably makes him extra critical of his acting choices as he was just starting out.

Warner Bros.

Despite becoming a huge name thanks to his lead role in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe has largely steered clear of appearing in blockbuster films in the decade since he last held up a wand. Instead, Radcliffe has gravitated towards more indie projects, like 2016's experimental flick Swiss Army Man and the British dark comedy A Young Doctor's Notebook. He's also starred in a number of Broadway and West End productions, and most recently embraced broad comedy in his TBS series Miracle Workers and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special.

While Radcliffe doesn't like looking back on his Harry Potter films, there could be a chance fans will get to see him as The Boy Who Lived once more. HBO Max is reportedly developing a Harry Potter TV series, and although nobody knows what the show will be about just yet, it could be the perfect opportunity for Radcliffe to make a cameo as a grown-up Harry. That might be just hopeful thinking, though — Potterheads will have to wait to see what happens with the future of the franchise.