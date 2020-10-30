So much of Ariana Grande's relationship with Dalton Gomez remains a mystery to fans. After Grande confirmed she was dating the real estate guru in May 2020 during the music video for her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" collab, the pop star hasn't spoken out again about her personal life. That's why Dalton Gomez's reaction to Ariana Grande's Positions was the icing on the cake for the release of her new album.

Grande released Positions on Friday, Oct. 30, after teasing new music all throughout the beginning of the year. Aside from Gomez's appearance in the "Stuck With U" music video, Grande has kept quiet about her budding romance with the businessman, leaving fans to wonder how their relationship is going. When Grande debuted the title track for Positions, some of the lyrics seemed to hint at her hopes that Gomez could be "the one," therefore she's taking things slow so they don't end up like her broken engagement to Pete Davidson.

"Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hopin’ I don't repeat history," Grande sings on the track, seemingly referring to her highly publicized split from Davidson.

Gomez is a regular guy rather than a celebrity or even influencer, so his and Grande's social media updates usually come few and far between. But on the day of Grande's album release, he couldn't help but share in her excitement and celebrate with a few giddy social media posts of his own.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story (and instantly re-posted to Twitter via her many loyal stan accounts), Grande and Gomez can be seen sitting on the floor together sharing a mic as they passionately belt out some karaoke. I can't totally confirm what song they're singing, but it sounds like the final chords of some hit musical's finale, which is totally on brand for the theater kid Grande is. At the end of their duet, they even shared a sweet kiss.

Gomez was seemingly the best muse for Grande's latest album based on their chemistry.