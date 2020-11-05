Anyone who's watched this season of The Bachelorette can confirm the man managed to swiftly steal Clare Crawley's heart, but what does Dale Moss' zodiac sign say about the sort of partner he'll be to her? Moss was born on Sept. 24, making him a Libra. Here's what that means.

For starters, Libra is an air sign, which inherently makes Moss a people person. Just like air, Moss can effortlessly float around a room, charming everyone inside it as he's swirling about. His charm was obviously not lost on Crawley, who viewers know declared him as her "future husband" just moments after having met him the first time.

OK, so obviously Crawley was a big fan of his charm. But remember how the other contestants got kind of annoyed with him for lying about making out with her during that group date on the third week? Well, that blip on his part was also a pretty classic Libra move. The Libra is symbolized by the scale because these people tend to like to maintain harmony and balance in social settings. So, Moss likely lied to keep the other guys from feeling jealous or upset. Sadly, the guys more just took it as Moss being shady.

As Crawley has said time and time again, her favorite thing about Moss is that he really has her back. Like, remember when Moss was the first one there to comfort her after contestant Yosef Aborady totally berated her? That's another total Libra move from Moss, as Libras tend to be really warm and caring people who ultimately wind up being very attentive partners.

Finally, anyone with eyes has probably noticed Moss has got style. In addition to being a model who enjoyed a pretty fabulous life in New York before coming onto the show, Moss just seems to naturally carry himself with a sense of style and elegance. And you know what? That's... you guessed it... another classic Libra trait as Libras tend to be elegant and sophisticated.

As for Crawley, she was born on March 20, which makes her a Pisces. And guess what! Pisces and Libra truly could not be a more perfect match. They're both romantics at heart and any differences they do have tend to complement, rather than bug, each other.

Most importantly, Crawley is very much a confident woman and Libras tend to do best with confident partners.

So, uh, yeah. I think it's safe to ship these two for the long haul.