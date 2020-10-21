David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Reportedly Star In The ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Movie

By Rachel Varina

Normal People fans, your time has officially come. Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in the upcoming film adaption of Where the Crawdads Singa New York Times bestselling novel that's sure to make her star power shine. The film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine with a screenplay by Oscar-nominated writer, Lucy Alibar. Elite Daily reached out to both Daisy Edgar-Jones' and Hello Sunshine's teams for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The popular book written by Delia Owens was first released in 2018 and quickly became a book club favorite. It topped The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers list for over 30 non-consecutive weeks in 2019 and 2020, and for good reason — it's just that spellbinding.

More to come...