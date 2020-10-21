Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Reportedly Star In The ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Movie

Normal People fans, your time has officially come. Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in the upcoming film adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing — a New York Times bestselling novel that's sure to make her star power shine. The film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine with a screenplay by Oscar-nominated writer, Lucy Alibar. Elite Daily reached out to both Daisy Edgar-Jones' and Hello Sunshine's teams for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The popular book written by Delia Owens was first released in 2018 and quickly became a book club favorite. It topped The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers list for over 30 non-consecutive weeks in 2019 and 2020, and for good reason — it's just that spellbinding.

