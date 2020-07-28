Watching a new star's career blossom is perhaps one of the most joyful things to witness. That's especially how fans of Paul Mescal are feeling after his first Emmy nomination for Normal People was announced on July 28. The nomination has sparked a flurry of activity on Twitter, proving fans are pretty pumped for this budding actor.

Mescal, 24, received the 2020 Emmy nomination in the category "Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie category" for his work in Normal People. Along with all other Emmy nominations, this nomination was announced in an online ceremony by comedian Leslie Jones on Tuesday. Others nominated in this category include Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

The Emmy nomination is for Mescal's heartfelt portrayal of the shy but popular jock Connell in Hulu's Normal People, which first screened online on BBC Three in the UK on April 26, 2020, and on Hulu in the US on April 29, 2020. Throughout the series, his character's love affair with Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is explored in depth. The pair kept their teenage relationship secret, but college provided them new opportunities to explore their bond intellectually and sexually.

The series provides a raw and hearfelt look at relationships, thanks to Mescal and Edgar-Jones' outstanding performances. Although Edgar-Jones did not snag an Emmy nomination, Normal People fans are excited that Mescal — who only has acting credits dating back to 2019 — received the Emmy nomination honor.

Oh, and people are also stanning him for what he does off screen too. It seems like this man can do no wrong.

Here's to hoping Mescal's first nomination will also turn into his first win. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Sept 20 at 8pm ET.