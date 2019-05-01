IMHO, summers wouldn't be complete without regular DQ Blizzard runs. Every season is ice cream season in my book, but there's just something about chowing down on the sweet treat during the warmer months that makes me feel like I'm living my best life. With so many options to choose from, it's almost impossible to pick just one flavor — which is why Dairy Queen’s Mini Blizzard Treat Flights for May 2019 are such a lifesaver. The flights serve up three different Blizzard flavors per order, making it a delicious excuse to explore all the new offerings that the chain is rolling out ahead of patio season.

Since 1985, Dairy Queen has been serving up the innovative cult-favorite milk shake-esque creation, which combines a variety of tasty ingredients with the retailer's trademark soft serve. It's easily my favorite thing on DQ's menu, which can make it a struggle to pick just one mouthwatering confections on my Dairy Queen runs. I mean, with flavors like Oreo Cookie Jar and Mint Oreo up for order, can you blame me? I'll admit that sometimes I can spend up to five minutes trying to decide which flavor I should treat my tastebuds with that day, which is why I was so hyped about the chain's rollout of Mini Blizzard Treat Flights. It's genius, and TBH, I'm surprised they haven't tried it out before.

Here's the deal. For a limited time through the end of May, DQ patrons can order a flight of three mini-sized Blizzards — which means it'll be so easy to get your fix of your OG faves while also sampling some of the new offerings from Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. Elite Daily reached out to Dairy Queen for information about the price of the flight, but did not hear back at the time of publication. As always, all of the seasonal menu's choices feature DQ's signature soft-serve base and is made so thick that it’s served upside-down (or the next one is free), and my body is so ready.

I was so happy to see that April's Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard is sticking around as part of the specialty menu. As a refresher, the classic but always drool-worthy combination includes chunks of Oreos, chocolate chip cookie dough, and fudge, making it a must-order for your flight.

In addition to this Oreo-infused treat, DQ is also bringing back its S'mores Blizzard (a nostalgia-inducing blend of marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham crackers) as well as a Cotton Candy option that'll make you think of summertimes at your state fair. It features "pink and blue cotton candy sprinkles layered throughout creamy soft-serve," per press materials.

One of my favorites is a Blizzard inspired by summer berries and cheesecake (it's also available in Cupfection form, FYI). This treat combines decadent pieces of cheecake with a summer-appropriate blend of real raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, making it a perfect conclusion to your summer BBQ.

As for the new offerings, you'll want to sample the Caramel Cannonball Blizzard, which is "made with sweet caramel coated truffles, crunchy toffee pieces, and caramel topping," while the Brownie Dough Blizzard is marketed as "a chocolate lovers' dream."

Per the description, you can expect to try your tastebuds to "rich and chewy brownie dough pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge."

Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said in a press release:

From cups to cones and creamy to crunchy, our new Summer Treat Menu will take fans on a flavor adventure -- no sunscreen or life vests required! With these blockbuster new treats, you don’t have to wait until June 21 for summer to begin.

While these six flavors are available all summer long, the three-Blizzard mini flight is only sticking around through the end of May. In other words, I wouldn't sleep on your opportunity to easily sample all these tasty options in the coming weeks.