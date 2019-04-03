As if I need another reason to eat ice cream, Dairy Queen just announced its latest Blizzard of the Month and I'm going to need one ASAP. It combines not one, but two types of cookies for what sounds like the most epic bite ever. Yep, you read that correctly. It's made with two (!!!) kinds of cookies. And, just wait until you find out what kinds of cookies are included. It's safe to say that Dairy Queen's Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard for April 2019 is going to be my go-to treat to cool off this spring – and it just may be yours, too.

Every month, Dairy Queen releases a special Blizzard and April's flavor does not disappoint. This month's flavor is Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard and it definitely lives up to its name. According to Dairy Queen, this scrumptious frozen treat is made with Oreo cookie pieces, chunks of chocolate chip cookies, and fudge. These three ingredients are mixed with Dairy Queen's signature creamy vanilla soft serve that's blended to perfection.

Currently, the Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard is available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide. The heavenly Blizzard will be hanging around until the end of the month on Tuesday, April 30. Just keep in mind that menu items may vary by location and can change at any time, according to Dairy Queen. It would be a real shame to show up to your local DQ and find out that they are out of certain ingredients. To find out for sure, your best bet is to call the location closest to you.

Dairy Queen also has a Blizzard of the Month Club that you can sign up for. This is the kind of membership I need in my life. The program alerts you to the latest happenings and current promotions from Dairy Queen. This is a great way to make sure you never miss out on upcoming Blizzard of the Month announcements. To sign up, you'll need to provide a few personal details like your name, email address, birthday, and zip code, according to Dairy Queen. Oh, and be prepared to answer the tough questions, because Dairy Queen is also going to ask about your favorite flavor, too.

Dairy Queen also offers a mobile app where you can access the latest deals and news from the fast-food restaurant. The DQ app is available for iOS and Android. Within the app, you'll be able to access to exclusive deals, the ability to skip the line and order your food from your phone, and you can earn reward points on every purchase, according to Dairy Queen. Eventually, you'll be able to redeem the points for things like food, treats, and drinks.

I'm still over here drooling about the new Cookie Jar Blizzard. The fact that it combines both Oreos and chocolate chip cookies is making me so hungry right now. For the March Blizzard of the Month, Dairy Queen released a green Mint Oreo Blizzard that was a nod to St. Patrick's Day. That one was pretty good. However, April's Cookie Jar Blizzard is really something extra and I can't wait to dig in.