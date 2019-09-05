Sorry, Sephora, Ulta, and all my other makeup shopping go-tos — this September, I'll be shopping at one store and one store only for all my beauty buys. ICYMI, the CVS September 2019 Epic Beauty Event is basically a month-long savings fest on the best drugstore beauty in the game, and I, for one, will not be missing out. Who has time for FOMO when there's makeup to be bought and money to be saved? Not I! Read on for all the deets on why you'll be making multiple CVS runs this month.

Don't get me wrong, I love me some luxe beauty products, but some of my tried-and-true faves live at the drugstore, so I stock up pretty often. Brands like Maybelline and L'Oreal Paris have always been staples in my makeup bag, and others like Physician's Formula and Pixi have become fast favorites, too. Fortunately, all of the aforementioned brands and more are part of CVS's Epic Beauty Event, happening all month long. Each week will feature different discounts on specific brands and products, as well as bonus rewards for all CVS Extracare Beauty Club members. Interested? TBH, how could you not be?

Let's begin with the deals happening from September 1 through September 7, shall we?

During the first week of this major sales event, shoppers looking for a new mascara can snag a L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara and get $4 ExtraBucks per tube. If you don't know, ExtraBucks are basically free money to spend at CVS, so that means you'll have $4 to spend on your next purchase. Love that! If you're looking for some exfoliating magic, you can snag Bliss's That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads and get $9 ExtraBucks, which is basically the price of another mascara for free. Lastly, any purchase of a Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick gets you $5 ExtraBucks. Prepare to be rolling in ExtraBucks, y'all!

Now, let's talk about what you can snag from September 8 to September 14:

Guys, literally all of the Rose All Day products by Physician's Formula will be buy one, get $8 ExtraBucks. Hi, buying the entire line, just watch me! Other Extrabucks deals include Dial's body wash and bars — spend $10, and you can get $4 ExtraBucks and a free liquid hand soap. Garnier Fructis products will be two for $7, which is a total steal, and last but not least, OPI nailpolishes will be buy one, get one free. Prepare to stock up on your fall mani/pedi essentials!

Moving right along, let's see what's cooking for September 15 through September 21:

Y'all, I really think Week Three has the best deals of all. When you spend $30 on any Conhair hair tools (That's blow dryers, stylers, curlers, you name it!), you can get $15 ExtraBucks. Buying a bottle of the Physician's Healthy Skin Foundation: will also snag you $8 ExtraBucks! Not to mention, Maybelline's too-cute-for-words Soda Pop and Lemonade Craze palettes will both be $15 and earn you $7 more ExtraBucks. Finally, all hand and body lotions by HEMPS will be just $16, saving you a cool $5 bucks.

Last but not least, the deals close out on the week of September 22:

Home stretch, y'all. End-of-September savings include buy one, get one deals for Pantene and Aussie products, and buy two, get two free deals for any Ardell and Duo lashes and glue, excluding multipacks. Nivea Body Washes will be two for just $7, and Nivea hand and body lotions will be $5 apiece or two for $10. Last but never least, the Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon will be just $8. And with that, the savings end on a high note!

Where to shop, you ask? The deals will apply both online and in your local CVS, so you can shop IRL or from your computer and still get the same savings. Oh, and all CVS Extracare Beauty Club members will earn an extra 10% in rewards when shopping in September. Thank you, thank you, thank you, CVS!