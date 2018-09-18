Who doesn't love free stuff? Especially free beauty stuff? I think the answer to that is next to no one, which is why CVS Pharmacy's beauty bag giveaway is about to excite a whole lot of people as soon as word gets out about it. If your tube of mascara is on its last swipe or you're dying to cop a new lipstick shade for fall, don't go to Sephora or Ulta or any other beauty retailer to shop for new supplies. Instead, head to your nearest CVS — trust me on this.

From now through Sept. 22, if you buy $30 or more of qualifying beauty products at CVS Pharmacy you'll be gifted a free bag filled with some serious beauty swag. The bag will feature over $25 worth of products from brands including WUNDER2, e.l.f., Crème Shop, L’Oréal and Beauty 360 (all very good brands that you will definitely want to try out), meaning you'll essentially be getting a two-for-one deal. (Spend $30, get $25 worth of product gratis.) See why I told you to restock your beauty drawer at CVS? Once you've made your initial purchase all you have to do to snag a free gift bag is present the purchase verification found on your receipt to a CVS employee. A few of the qualifying products include:

Seeing as the retailer stocks its shelves with everything from cult-favorite K-beauty products to indie brands to natural beauty products and more, hitting that $30 minimum will be easy. Too easy, in fact. While Sephora and Ulta boast the high-brow names, there's something to be said about shopping drugstore brands and getting everything you need for a fraction of the price.

What exactly does the swag bag contain, you ask? While I don't have uberspecific details, I can tell you that it will include lip gloss, a brow pencil, eyeliner, a makeup blender, face masks and hair masks, all of which you can store in your new “But First, Me Time” cosmetic bag that will also be included. In my opinion, the most exciting part of the giveaway is the selection of face masks, since they usually cost at least $3 for a sheet mask or $8 for a small tube of clay or mud mask. Getting to try a few different ones for free is kind of like hitting the product jackpot.

CVS

If this freebie has got you excited then you might want to consider becoming a member of CVS' 100 percent free-to-join ExtraCare Beauty Club. The retailer just gave the rewards program a huge makeover and the new benefits it offers are pretty sweet. As a member, you'll be able to score $3 ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend $30 on anything in the beauty department (this includes cosmetics, skin care, facial care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances); you'll be given free birthday gifts; you'll have access to exclusive deals and events; and free samples might just make their way into your hands every now and again. Easiest way ever to score product freebies? I think so.