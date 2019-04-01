Whether you're a die-hard crystal enthusiast, or simply enamored by their elusive magic, there's always a reason to add another stone to your colorful collection. With that being said, I'm going to reveal your ideal crystals for spring 2019, according to your zodiac sign. BTW, if you don't have a crystal collection, you should take this as a sign. Besides, it's never too late to start, and trust me, you won't want to stop. As for my fellow crystal lovers... is it just me or is this a totally addicting hobby? I have my collection on a side table in my living room, and from the looks of it, I'm going to need a bigger table pretty soon!

Something else I want to mention is, crystals pretty much come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. So, if you're someone who prefers a more mystical setting, then feel free to adorn your humble abode with some of your favorites. However, before you go ham on your crystal-collecting spree, make sure you do your research, as some stones aren't meant for certain living spaces.

For instance, when I first started my collection, I became totally fascinated with clear quartz, so I bought a gorgeous indoor crystal wind chime, and put it in my bedroom. It turns out, clear quartz crystals "expand the human energy field," which isn't very convenient when you're trying to fall asleep. For days I kept wondering what kept me awake, until I started doing my research and realized what I had been doing wrong. Nevertheless, it wasn't long before I purchased a rose quartz tumble stone, which happens to be one of my favorites, and I sleep with it under my pillow every single day. This, of course, promotes a totally different vibe, and in my personal experience, a good night's rest, but I digress.

The last thing you want to do this spring is take a nap. Although, taking the current astro weather into account, I don't doubt that many of you are emotionally exhausted... especially after that never-ending Mercury retrograde cycle. However, there's no point in dwelling on the past, as we are now being greeted with a brand new start, and astrological year. On that note, I'm going to recommend your go-to stone this season, as per your zodiac sign, along with the upcoming transits. So, whether your goal is to re-invent yourself, or simply take it easy, there's a stone out there for everyone. P.S. I highly recommend investing in crystal jewelry; it's such an easy way to keep the power of the crystals incorporated in your daily life.

See your must-have crystal for spring, based on your zodiac sign, below:

Aries: Red Aventurine

Happy solar return, Aries. The spotlight is on you, and now is the time to take action. Red aventurine promotes confidence and enthusiasm, which will serve as great inspiration for you this season.

Taurus: Fire Agate

Wake up, Taurus. The fire agate is your go-to stone this spring, and its energetic frequency promotes strength and stability. Aside from being totally gorgeous, the history of this stone is also deeply mysterious.

Gemini: Yellow Apatite

Look toward the future, Gemini. I feel like every Gemini I know loves the color yellow, but this beautiful gem will also provide you with the confidence to pursue your goals, and tap into your humanitarian spirit.

Cancer: Blue Apatite

Take charge, Cancer. This season is all about springing forward, and focusing on your career goals. The blue apatite is a must-have for you this season, as it can bring you closer to your power, and life goals.

Leo: Creedite

Have faith in yourself, Leo. If there's one thing you need to remember this season, it's to focus on the "bigger picture," and the creedite's energetic frequency promotes visions, and general inspiration.

Virgo: Blue Fluorite

Have no fear, Virgo. Spring always feels a bit strange for you, but as you know, everything is cyclical. Speaking of, the blue fluorite is a must-have for this season, as it promotes serenity and spiritual awakening.

Libra: Morganite

Fall in love with yourself, Libra. TBH, I believe this crystal has your name written all over it, but it also promotes love, happiness, and compassion. Speaking of, are you ready for your spring fling?

Scorpio: Garnet

Get to work, Scorpio. Are you being mindful of our well being this season? The garnet is your go-to stone this spring, as its frequency promotes grounding, and purification.

Sagittarius: Rhodolite Garnet

Love is in the air, Sagittarius. For the record, love doesn't always have to involve another person, you know. In the end, everything stems from self love, and the rhodolite garnet promotes healing, and inspiration.

Capricorn: Dendritic Agate

Take it easy, Capricorn. You have a lot going on these days, but in the end, your inner peace is priority. Speaking of which, the dendritic agate promotes stability, and positive changes in your day-to-day life.

Aquarius: Celestite

Say what's on your mind, Aquarius. You're quite busy these days, which is why I believe the celestite is a must-have, given its high-frequency levels, and ability to promote a positive environment.

Pisces: Grossular Garnet

Chin up, Pisces. This season is about owning up to your self worth, which is why I chose the grossular garnet for you. This crystal promotes abundance, which can in turn help you manifest, and materialize.