Fans of Bachelor Nation know the franchise's drama extends far beyond the TV screen. Hookups, breakups, and anything in between can happen off-camera, and they typically happen within the franchise's close-knit circle. This has been especially apparent during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, during which Blake Horstmann and his multiple pre-show hookups convened on the beach. While much of that conflict has subsided, Blake still hasn't been having the easiest time in Mexico, and one of his pals — who is also in Bachelor Nation — has something to say about it. Colton Underwood's quotes about Blake's Bachelor in Paradise drama are spoken like a true veteran of the franchise.

Not only is Colton a seasoned former-Bachelor, which gives him a unique insight into the inner workings of Bachelor Nation, but he is also friends with Blake in real life. But does that mean he has any intel about what went down at Stagecoach, the country music festival that seemed to launch all the drama?

"I was at Stagecoach and Stagecoach was amazing," Colton tells Elite Daily after speaking an event for MorningStar Farms' "Lose Your Veginity" campaign. In fact, not only was Colton at the same festival as Blake, the two actually went together, meaning Colton was pretty aware of what Blake got up to during the weekend.

"I knew about Blake and Caelynn," Colton says. "Caelynn’s friends with Cassie; I’m friends with Blake. Blake and I stayed together at Stagecoach, so I had an idea of [what was going on]."

While Colton doesn't go into details of exactly what went down, he gets candid about how the aftermath was handled on Paradise.

"I mean, it’s hard for me to, like, really say, ‘Hey, an edit is this way or an edit is that way,'" he explains about the way their conflict was portrayed on the show. "It’s all up to the viewer to really decide how they feel. I mean, I think, yeah, there’s probably things that could have been shown on Blake’s side that made his defense a little stronger and vice-versa with Caelynn."

One thing is for sure; Colton is not keen on taking sides in the whole thing, especially considering his close ties with both Blake and Caelynn.

"I feel like they’ve both made mistakes throughout all of this," he says. "They’re both not perfect and I’m sure they both have things that they probably want to take back."

Could he be referring to the way Caelynn (possibly inaccurately) said Blake called her a mistake? Or perhaps he's talking about the time Blake posted his text conversations with Caelynn from that fateful night at Stagecoach on Instagram? It's hard to say for sure, but it's clear Colton hopes those two are done with the drama.

"I know both of them personally, and I hope that they can get past this one day, and whether they agree to disagree, they use it as a learning experience and return to being happy," he says.

Bachelor in Paradise continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.