I'm totally obsessed with Cole Sprouse. I mean, who cares that he once played Cody on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody? Just bury that factoid somewhere waaaay down deep because Sprouse is straight fire. Not only is he pretty much the best thing about Riverdale, but he's also always hilarious on Twitter. As it turns out, though, he's even funnier than any of us ever knew, you guys. In a seriously entertaining but since-deleted Instagram post that gifted us all with Cole Sprouse's response to Photoshop accusations, the actor called out haters who claim he edits his pics by sharing a slideshow of amusingly distorted photos of himself.

There's his extra-protruding jawline, his extremely airbrushed nose, his thimble-sized waist, and his 10-pack — all of it ~au naturel~ of course! Honestly, I've always been a huge fan of Sprouse's sense of humor, but this IG post is definitely his best work yet.

"I'm honestly pretty tired of people saying I 'edit' my photos," he captioned the post, which was later shared by a fan account. "Like, sure, everybody edits their photos a little bit, this is Instagram we're talking about here, lol. But to suggest I'm changing the shape of my face or eye color is silly and quite frankly - damaging to my brand. Who even has the time for that??? To prove you guys wrong I've decided to include some pictures of myself near my friends and family. If you work hard, eat right, and brush your teeth, you can glow like me too. I even looked like this as a baby so back off! Don't hate on someone else just because your [sic] jealous."

Amazing!

If you click through to the post's eighth slide, you'll find that lots of Sprouse's Riverdale costars were totally digging the way Sprouse called out his accusers.

Check out some of these comments:

Lili Reinhart: "So proud of you!!”

Skeet Ulrich: "I love your honesty."

Vanessa Morgan: "Lmao wtf is this."

Mädchen Amick: "Takes a lot of courage to show your true self. You’re so brave."

He is so brave. I'm just bummed he got rid of all that amazing evidence. At least we still have his epic @camera-duels IG account, which features Sprouse turning the tables on civilians who try to take his picture on the sly. And which, IMHO, is the greatest Instagram account ever created.

"This instagram is dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first," the account description reads. "May the fastest camera win."

If you're not already following this account I suggest you go do so ASAP. Trust me, it's a life-changer.

Check out a few of his recent posts:

So freaking brilliant. How amazing are those captions?

Wanna know something else super-cool about this account? It's amassed 5.6 million followers, but only follows one single other Insta. You wanna know what it is now, don't you? Well, here ya go:

Instagram/Cole Sprouse Cameral Duels

It's BTS, you guys!

So to recap: Sprouse is funny AF, he's talented, he's got a knack for roasting strangers, and he totally knows who BTS is.

Someone just lemme know if he's actually single now, OK?