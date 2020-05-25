Quarantine beards are all the rage right now. Whether people are sporting longer locks because they actually *like* the way they look, or simply do not want to attempt to self-groom at home while practicing social distancing, there's no escaping facial hair pics on social media. With that comes a lot of comments, both good and bad. Cole Sprouse’s clapback about his facial hair hilariously calls out his Riverdale castmate Casey Cott.

In recent weeks, Sprouse has not shied away from showing off his bold new look on Instagram, which includes long, slicked-back hair and more facial hair than normal. Prior to quarantine, Sprouse was already planning to grow out his hair, but things got a lot more serious when his access to hair care professionals was taken away amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sprouse opened up about his decision to rock his facial hair during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on May 18. He shared:

I was growing my hair out and my mustache for a role, but then quarantine hit and I figured, 'You know what? I'm going to be playing 17 for the next 80 years of my life, I might as well give myself a second to actually figure out if I can grow a mustache.'

As you can see, Sprouse could not keep his hands off his face during the interview, and Cott took it as a perfect opportunity to troll him for it.

"Why does he keep itching his awful chin beard during this interview?" Cott commented underneath a Twitter clip of Sprouse on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. (Sprouse plays Riverdale's lead character, Jughead Jones, while Cott portrays Kevin Keller on the hit CW series.)

It didn't take long for Sprouse to catch wind of Cott's comment, and he had a killer burn in response, writing: "That hairy chin said more words in that interview than you did in the last 4 seasons [of Riverdale.]"

The entire cast of Riverdale is known to be super close, so it's clear Cott and Sprouse's comments were all in good fun, even if Sprouse's remark did kind of ring true given Kevin's limited screen-time this season. The exchange prompted fans to share their opinions, and many are digging Sprouse's new look.

TBH, no matter what fans may think about Sprouse's new facial hair, nothing could be creepier than Kevin's weird tickling storyline in Riverdale Season 4. Clearly both actors love to joke around about this kind of stuff, though, so it's all in good fun.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.