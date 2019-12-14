Two decades after starring alongside Adam Sandler in Big Daddy, Cole Sprouse is taking a walk down memory lane. Cole Sprouse’s Big Daddy reunion with Adam Sandler on Wednesday, Dec. 11 came ahead of the release of Sandler's new movie Uncut Gems, which is already generating Oscar buzz because of the actor's performance. Unsurprisingly, Sandler was pretty ecstatic that his on-screen son attended, and he even touched on the possibility of a Big Daddy sequel during the event.

Movie fans might remember that back in 1999, Sandler played a man named Sonny who tried to impress his girlfriend by adopting a son in the film, who was played by both Cole Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan. Hijinks ensued when the girlfriend ended up breaking up with Sandler's character, and the duo gave a heartwarming father-son performance on-screen. Two decades later, the Riverdale star turned out to support his former co-star at the Los Angeles premiere of Sandler’s Uncut Gems on Wednesday, and the Billy Madison actor couldn't have been more over the moon to see his former co-star once again.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, Sandler said, "Cole, is he here?! I can't wait to see him."

While he was understandably excited to reunite with his co-star, he quickly shut down any speculation about a potential Big Daddy sequel.

"I won't do that to him. He's doing fine," Sandler jokingly told the publication.

Back in June, the actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like seeing Cole and Dylan Sprouse grow up after starring with them when they were just kids.

"I remember the boys," Sandler told the publication. "I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys. When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards."

It's not the first time that Sprouse — who first came into his own as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody — has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane recently. Back in September, the actor paid homage to his time on Friends by reuniting with Hugsy, Joey's stuffed animal penguin.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a photo posted to Friends' official social media accounts, Sprouse could be seen on the Central Perk couch alongside his "bedtime penguin pal," giving fans a major dose of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Cole has had less fond memories of being a child star, telling GQ back in February that he and his brother felt pressure to be breadwinners at a young age.

"Many of the jobs we were taking were the things that were keeping my small family afloat," Cole told the publication. "So there was this constant pressure to secure jobs, which in turn were money."

Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images

While Sandler was pretty excited to see Sprouse turn up to support his film, he told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that he was dreading the day that his own kids would see his films.

"My wife can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie," he said to the publication. "My kids, I said I don't want them to see this until they're much, much [older], maybe 60 or 70."

Though it unfortunately sounds like a Big Daddy sequel won't be happening, I wouldn't be surprised if fans get to see these actors reuniting more as they support each other's future projects.