If you haven't noticed, Friends is everywhere lately. That's because this year the beloved TV show is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. That's right, 25 years of Friends. When you watch old episodes, it's hard to believe that Cole Sprouse — who played little Ben Geller on the show — is all grown up. The official Friends account wanted us to feel this way. And boy, did they get the reactions they expected. If Cole Sprouse's Friends reunion with Hugsy isn't enough to make you melt, I don't know what is.

In a photo posted via Friends' official social media accounts, Cole Sprouse is posing on the Central Perk couch with none other than Hugsy, Joey's stuffed penguin, aka his "bedtime penguin pal." This photo is getting ~a ton~ of reactions from Friends fans. And don't worry, you aren't the only one who thinks it's weird to see Sprouse as Jughead Jones on Riverdale when you've just watched Friends episodes you've seen a million times, or vice versa. I still remember him as Cody Martin from the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, where Cole starred with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse.

If you — like a few fans who've posted about the pic on Twitter — never realized that Ross' son, Ben Geller, was played by the young Cole Sprouse, you're in for a treat and some serious education. It is the perfect excuse to go back and watch the show and see how adorable Sprouse was pre-Suite Life. Or just look at the post of Cole Sprouse's Friends reunion with Hugsy to get the idea.

On the show, Ben Geller is the son of Ross Geller and his ex-wife Carol Willick, played by David Schwimmer and Jane Sibbert. Cole Sprouse portrayed Ben in several episodes from 2000 to 2002, according to the official Friends IMDB page. Sprouse is now 27 and appearing as Jughead Jones on the hit TV show, Riverdale, on The CW. The show is heating up in Season 4's trailer, and Riverdale fans are going to wonder where Jughead is, according to E! News. But obviously, Jughead is sitting on the couch with Hugsy right now, so he can't be bothered.

Though I do agree that the trending post is one of the best things I've seen to celebrate the iconic sitcom's anniversary, Sprouse's adorable photo reunion with Hugsy the penguin is not the only fun celebration of Friends this year. Even though Friends fans would probably have been happy with this alone, judging by the tweets on Twitter.

Gearing up for the 25-year-anniversary, there have been a slew of Friends-related merch items and even a Rachel Green collection from Ralph Lauren in honor of the special milestone. My favorite thing I've seen dropped is the Pottery Barn Friends collection, but you can even score some Central Perk special edition coffee from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Friends first appeared on NBC on Sept. 22, 1994 and pretty much stole the hearts of Americans the moment it aired. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were hilarious but also totally relatable — which might be why the show still has such a following. If you want to catch up on the show, sadly, you will have to hurry. Friends will no longer be on Netflix at the end of this year, according to the official statement via Twitter. Friends will stream on HBO Max once the service launches in early 2020.

You can still celebrate the 25 years that Friends has been around, though. Just remember Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and that adorable penguin Hugsy.