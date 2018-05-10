Cole Sprouse Tweeted A Message To 'Riverdale' Fans & I Can't Tell If He's Lying

If Cole Sprouse is making another one of his Twitter jokes, then he has chosen the absolute worst moment to troll the Riverdale fans. While the entire fanbase of the CW's dark teen drama worries about Jughead Jones' unclear fate, Cole Sprouse tweeted a message to Riverdale fans that is not at all alleviating their fears.

Spoiler alert: Do not keep reading if you have not seen Riverdale Season 2 Episode 21 "Judgment Night" yet. As everyone who watched the latest episode of Riverdale understands, fans of the show are entirely shook right now. The penultimate episode of Season 2 ended with Jughead handing himself over the rival biker gang, the Ghoulies, as a sacrificial act in order to save his gang, the Southside Serpents. The Ghoulies start beating Jughead up really badly, and leave him to bleed out in the woods, where FP eventually finds him. The last scene of the episode showed FP carrying the unmoving, bloodied body of his son out of the woods, and Jughead appeared to be dead.

Now, Riverdale fans have not rested since that cliffhanger ending. The fandom is looking for any clues that might indicate whether Jughead will be alive or dead in next week's season finale, and Cole Sprouse added another nail to the coffin a couple hours after the Jughead bombshell dropped. Late on Wednesday night, Sprouse tweeted: "Grateful, thank you #riverdale."

Ummmm, WHAT!? That tweet sure sounds like it is coming from an actor who is ending his stint on a TV show. Is Cole Sprouse confirming Jughead is really dead and he's off the show? Or, is he messing with his fans, as he is known to do? Much of Sprouse's Twitter account is jokes, so it is hard to tell if he is being serious here or not.

Then again, fans have also noticed that some Riverdale jokes that Cole Sprouse seems to be making could actually be a lot more substantial than we thought. For instance, after his death scene in Wednesday night's episode, fans dug up on old interview from when Sprouse was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When Fallon asked for a spoiler about Season 2, Sprouse was quick to respond, "I die." It seemed like a joke back then, but now people are starting to wonder if he was actually giving us a huge spoiler.

Although Cole Sprouse's tweet seems to suggest that Jughead really is dead, the consensus among the Riverdale fandom seems to be that he is joking. Eagle-eyed fans are pointing to a pair of hands visible in the promo teaser for the Riverdale Season 2 finale that look a lot like Jughead's, and Nancy Drews have also pointed out that Jughead is implied to be alive in the episode description for next week.

So, is Cole Sprouse just making a joke with his tweet? That really seems to be the case — killing off Jughead just seems like such an unthinkably massive move for Riverdale, given that he is one of the most fan-beloved characters and so central to the plot of the show. Then again, the show has proven time and again throughout Season 2 that it is totally fine killing off its characters, and it would make sense that they wanted to save the most shocking character death for the season finale to end with a bang.

Really, it is still impossible to be sure about what will happen to Jughead in the season finale. Until the Season 2 finale episode airs on the CW on Wednesday, May 16, Riverdale fans will just have to keep on worrying.