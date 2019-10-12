I don't think I was the only one who never saw the Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus relationship coming when they were first spotted out and about packing on the PDA a few weeks back. While it may have been a seemingly random pairing from an outsider's perspective, Cody Simpson's comments on dating Miley Cyrus reveal more details about their friendship and why they work so well, and it actually makes total sense.

While making an appearance on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch, the Australian singer gave reporters an inside look at the his new relationship, confirming that he's "not single," just in case you were wondering. According to Us Weekly, the 22-year-old shared that he's "very, very happy" with the "Slide Away" songstress, saying, "We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship."

Although Simpson said that he "can't really explain" how they took things out of the friend zone, he detailed how things began to get romantic, "The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot."

He added, "We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy."

"It breaks the ice," he explained. "That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling."

While theirs was an unlikely romance, he had no problem gushing over his new girlfriend and how their joint career paths and commitment to music bring them together.

"I’m very busy now working on my album and that’s kind of been … I’m out most of the day doing that, and so it’s nice to be able to come home to somebody who gets it and understands you. I try to do the same for her and give her stuff. We always have as friends and now it’s just a little different."

He added, "She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well."

Meanwhile, Cyrus has made no secret of her feelings for Simpson, calling him her "BF" and asking the public to take it easy on her as she starts dating in the limelight.

"I am trying to just THRIVE / survive in a 'mans' world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can 'grab em by the p***y….' can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!" she said in a Twitter post. "This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an 'adult' / grown a** woman experiencing this …. I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my a** off with not much R&R…. and 'meeting/ trusting' people in my position is really tuff."

She concluded, "I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at!" with the hashtag #HotGirlFall.

In other words, it seems like they're both having fun and their relationship is going strong, so we can expect to see more PDA-packed public appearances as the seasons change.