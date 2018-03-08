Clues About Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video Are Here & We're So Pumped
Taylor Swift's "Delicate" music video is dropping on Sunday, March 11, during the iHeart Radio Music Awards, but outside of those details, we haven't been told much else about the video. But Joseph Kahn, the director of the music video and lots of the singer's past videos, just dropped the biggest clues about Taylor Swift's "Delicate" music video we've gotten since the release was announced and fans are so excited, but also super worried.
In an interview with E! News, Swift's longtime music video director gave some insight into what fans can expect to see in the video when it drops on March 11. "It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand," he said. He continued,
Fans are nervous about what the video could turn out like based on Kahn's comments. They have one vision in mind that doesn't necessarily match with what Kahn described. And Kahn addressed the fans who have apparently been sending him ideas for the music video on Twitter. In a tweet on March 2, Kahn said, "You can stop sending me fan concepts lol, video was shot weeks ago."
Fans aren't too excited about the idea of a futuristic "Delicate." It's fair to assume, based on the "...Ready For It?" and "End Game" music videos (which Kahn also directed) that "Delicate" would also be futuristic.
Kahn has been dropping hints on his Twitter that the music video is going to have a futuristic vibe. That's what fans are making of this tweet, at least.
They feel it's too coincidental that Kahn included the word "delicate" in this tweet about the Mars robot that said, "It's insane the Mars robot found these tiny, delicate markings."
Other fans are just excited Kahn gave an actual clue about the music video and not just some vague statement.
Swift announced the upcoming world premiere of the "Delicate" music video on March 5.
The video she posted on Instagram shows Swift opening a piece of paper that reads, "Delicate Music Video World Premiere. Sunday, March 11. iHeart Radio Music Awards." The video will be the fourth music video from Swift's Reputation album. The first was the controversial "Look What You Made Me Do," the second was "...Ready For It?" and the third was "End Game" featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.
Swift released a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of "Delicate" on Nov. 15, 2017.
The video shows Swift working on creating the lyrics, tune, and beat of "Delicate." iHeart Radio also shared details from the Reputation release party, during which Swift said of one of the vocal features on "Delicate,"
She continued,
I'm not quite sure where a futuristic vibe is going to fit in with this song, but I guess we'll find out what Kahn meant in his statement and tweets on Sunday, March 11.